Browns WR Odell Beckham Ponders Future in Late-Night Post

Odell Beckham Jr.’s season is over due to a season-ending knee injury, leaving the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver to wonder what’s next.

Thursday is Beckham’s birthday and he kicked off the festivities with an Instagram post that featured a Drake lyric as the caption.

“28 at midnight, wonder what’s nexts for me,” Beckham wrote, quoting the song 6 PM in New York.

It’s appropriate for Beckham, who faces uncertainty as he deals with the major setback that will keep him out at least until the start of next season.

Browns GM Andrew Berry Shoots Down Trade Rumors

Andrew Berry: "Our team is in about as good of hands as we could ask for with Kevin at the helm."General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media via Zoom on November 4, 2020. Andrew discussed the trade deadline, yearly goals, and his evaluation of player and coaching performances this season. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-11-04T19:14:15Z

Beckham finished his second season in Cleveland with 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. But the polarizing pass-catcher was constantly followed by trade rumors, which were once again brought up on Wednesday when Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to the media.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.”

Berry reinforced his statement that Beckham is an important part of the Browns future.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

A big part of the issue with Beckham is that his $12.791 million salary for next season is guaranteed for injury. The Browns could get creative in finding a way for another team to take on that large figure via trade.

Odell Beckham Expected to Have Surgery Next Week

Berry revealed that Beckham is expected to have surgery early next week. Beckham made his first statement following the injury last week in an Instagram post.

“I couldn’t tell u why this happened, this one doesn’t make much sense, it’s not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it,” Beckham wrote. “Ton of emotions flowing.. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv… be back soon.”

With Beckham sidelined, the Browns are looking for a solution inside the building to replace his production, having not made a move at the deadline. Rashard Higgins is expected to slide up into the starting lineup long-term and KhaDarel Hodge returned to the lineup last week from injury.

The Browns had a tough go last time out, but some nasty Cleveland weather was a major factor. Quarterback Baker Mayfield passed for just 122 yards and only Jarvis Landry cracked the 50-yard mark, catching four balls for 52 yards.

READ NEXT: Browns GM Gives Insight on Baker Mayfield’s Future in Cleveland