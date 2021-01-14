Odell Beckham Makes Strong Statement on Browns’ Future

Odell Beckham Jr. is preparing everyone now for another Cleveland Browns upset on Sunday.

The injured Browns pass-catcher took to Twitter to share his prediction for his team’s Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Don’t be suprised this weekend when they win,” Beckham wrote. “Just throwin it out there now.”

Don’t be suprised this weekend when they win….just throwin it out there now — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 14, 2021

Beckham fired off a few other tweets in response to Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor, who was wondering why OBJ used “they” instead of mentioning the Browns directly.

“Imagine looking into a simple tweet so deep that you miss the point. ‘Win.’ It’s a crazy world,” Beckham replied. “Like damn bro. Gimme a break.”

Imagine lookin into a simple tweet so deep that u miss the point ….. “WIN” 😭😭😭 it’s a crazy world — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 14, 2021

The betting line currently has the Browns as 10-point underdogs to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Odell Beckham Cheering on Browns From Afar

Beckham cheered on the Browns from afar during the win against the Steelers, live-tweeting the game. It was the biggest show of support from the three-time Pro Bowler for his team since tearing his ACL in October.

Beckham’s future with the Browns is always a question and has been since he arrived in Cleveland last offseason. But while some see Beckham as a locker room problem, a recent report actually frames the sometimes boisterous pass-catcher as someone who was trying to right the ship, especially during last year’s debacle under former head coach Freddie Kitchens.

“Odell called everything out,” a source told Bleacher Report’s Kalyn Kahler. “He went and had this private meeting with Monken saying, ‘I see what is going on with the relationship between you and the QBs, and even Freddie. We need to get this fixed or else this thing is not going to turn around.'”

Meanwhile, the Browns new regime — led by general manager Andrew Berry — has battled back against trade rumors.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry told reporters in November. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he added. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Odell Beckham Teases Comeback With Epic Video

Beckham has been showing off his rehab on social media with short clips and pictures. Beckham put out a video on Wednesday with a deeper look at his recovery from the torn ACL and a promise.

“I [won’t] say much more for now. But when I get back,” Beckham wrote, tagging “errrrbodyyy.”

I won say much more for now….. but when I get back ….. @errrrrbodyyy pic.twitter.com/rR7YUbg2Z0 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 13, 2021

Beckham finished his second season in Cleveland with 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

READ NEXT: Former Browns Receiver Inks Deal With Chiefs