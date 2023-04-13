Ravens WR Odell Beckham Dishes on Failed Browns Tenure

The Baltimore Ravens introduced wide receiver officially Odell Beckham Jr. and the polarizing pass-catcher had some thoughts about his time with the Cleveland Browns.

By signing with the Ravens, Beckham rejoins the AFC North, where he spent three seasons as a member of the Browns. It was a tough stretch for Beckham, who was often hampered by injury and ended up leaving on a sour note.

He’ll have a familiar face from his Browns days calling plays in Baltimore, with Todd Monken functioning as the offensive coordinator. Monken and Beckham shared some time together in Cleveland briefly in 2019 but it didn’t go well. The Browns stumbled to a 6-10 record and Beckham finished with 1,035 yards on 74 catches and four touchdowns. However, he still has a lot of faith that this time around will be different.

“We had a great relationship in Cleveland to be honest, and certain situations just aren’t for people,” Beckham said. “It’s not anyone’s fault or anything that happens. It’s just life goes that way and things don’t work out the way that you would want, so we had great rapport there. Great communication.

Odell Beckham Jr. on reuniting with Todd Monken: "We had a great relationship in Cleveland. … We had great rapport. Great communication. … I have nothing but love for him. I got to watch his success in Georgia. .. It should be a lot of fun." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 13, 2023

“I remember him and I trying to really like figure out what’s going on and bring everyone together, so I have nothing but love for him. I got to watch what he did at Georgia, watch the success he had and I’m just excited about the opportunity that’s in front of me. Just kind of watching that offense and seeing what was done. I just know that it should be a lot of fun.”

Odell Beckham Went Through Rough Stretch With Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. Introductory Press Conference | Baltimore Ravens New Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. talked about why he chose Baltimore, what he envisions with Lamar Jackson, the health of his knee and much more. #BaltimoreRavens #Ravens #NFL Subscribe to the Baltimore Ravens YT Channel: goo.gl/uhx4ks For more Ravens videos: goo.gl/cK5cqF For more Ravens action: baltimoreravens.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/baltimoreravens Follow us on… 2023-04-13T17:45:46Z

Beckham spent all of last year on the shelf recovering from a torn ACL, which made his free agency this offseason an interesting situation. But it all worked out for Beckham, who got a nice $15 million deal from the Ravens with incentives that could make it worth $18 million. It’s quite the haul for a receiver who hasn’t played in over a year.

Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019 but the partnership didn’t go as planned. He managed just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games with the Browns. After an ugly ending in Cleveland that included a public beef with then-quarterback Baker Mayfield,

Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run. Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games.

Odell Beckham Makes Plea to Lamar Jackson

Beckham has now landed in a situation in Baltimore where who will be throwing him the ball is still a significant question. Lamar Jackson is in a contract dispute with the Ravens and has requested a trade. Beckham is hoping his presence can help bridge the gap and bring the former MVP back.

I hope the Ravens fumble Lamar cause him and Odell together is OD — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) April 9, 2023

“Lamar, if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” Beckham said. “I’ll talk to these guys over here. Hopefully, that gets done. I think when you think about the Ravens, you definitely think about Lamar, and I know that that’s something I was excited about, that possibility. Life’s not certain, just to keep it short.”

Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. spotted in the club popping bottles after becoming teammates 🏈🍾

pic.twitter.com/AKjtp5sY2e — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 10, 2023

Beckham might know more than he’s letting on. The two were spotted partying together in Miami after Beckham inked his deal with the Ravens. With or without Lamar, the Browns will now be seeing Beckham twice next season as a division rival, which should make for some fun banter.