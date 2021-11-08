Odell Beckham’s Preferred Destination is With NFC West Squad

The Cleveland Browns officially waived Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday and the receiver is hoping he ends up with the Seattle Seahawks.

Playing alongside Russell Wilson in the Pacific Northwest is Beckham’s preferred destination, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He’d like to do so as a free agent but he’ll have to clear waivers first. Every team will have a shot to sign Beckham but any team that does will have to absorb a $7.25 million cap hit for the rest of the season if they do so. Thanks to a reworked contract prior to his release, Cleveland will be on the hook for just $4.25 million.

What do you think, Hawks fans? pic.twitter.com/6wzzMmOsep — Bob Stelton (@BobStelton) November 8, 2021

Florio also lists the 49ers and Saints as teams to watch.

The Browns decided to part ways with Beckham last week after drama at the trade deadline involving his father, Odell Beckham Sr., taking aim at quarterback Baker Mayfield on social media.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said in a release. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Beckham departs Cleveland having played 29 games with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He also recorded eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Some Teams Out on Odell Beckham Sweepstakes

A couple of teams have already said they’re out on signing Beckham, including the Detroit Lions, who are at the top of the waiver order. Lions coach Dan Campbell replied with an, “uh, no” when asked if his 0-8 squad would sign the polarizing pass-catcher.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell asked straight up if they would be in on Odell Beckham Jr, his response: "Um… No." — Chris Fillar (@ItsFillar) November 8, 2021

The Saints have been a popular rumored landing spot for Beckham, seeing that he’s from Louisiana. However, New Orleans skipper Sean Payton does not see it as an option, considering his team has only around $700,000 available under the cap

Payton's response on OBJ: "The claiming deadline is today. No, it's impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space. And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn't be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 8, 2021

“The claiming deadline is today,” Payton told the New Orleans Advocate. “No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space. And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news.”

Browns Thrive Without Beckham





Play



Kevin Stefanski: "Full speed ahead onto New England" Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on November 8th, 2021. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2021-11-08T17:40:42Z

Beckham’s release looks like addition by subtraction for the Browns, who rolled over the Bengals 41-16 on Sunday. Eight different players caught balls for the Browns, led by Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught a momentum-swinging 60-yard touchdown in the first half.

“We hit on some opportunities yesterday. Obviously, the Donovan one was great to start the drive like that. Hit Donovan later on down the boundary. There will always be opportunities in each game,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday, November 8. “When the defense presents those opportunities and we can go make a play downfield, we will. The quarterback has to continue to be smart when those things are not there to check it down underneath and get yards that way. That is always going to be a focus of ours is trying to find those plays week to week.”

The Browns will look to keep rolling as they head to New England this week with a chance to move to 6-4.