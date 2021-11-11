Browns AFC Nemesis Pegged as Favorite for Odell Beckham

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to find a new home since being released, although the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as the favorite to land the polarizing pass-catcher.

The latest report on Beckham’s future comes from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who has been ahead of the curve on the situation since the three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Browns.

“The prevailing chatter is pointing to the Chiefs as the place where Beckham will land,” Florio reported on Wednesday evening.

The Browns were bounced from the playoffs last season by the Chiefs and dropped their opener against Kansas City this season. Beckham did not play in either game.

Florio noted that the teams pursuing Beckham along with the Chiefs are the Patriots — who the Browns play on Sunday — as well as the Saints, Seahawks and Packers.

Not much is known about what Beckham desires for his next stop. He certainly has his choice of elite quarterbacks in the Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes, but could play a more significant role with both the Chiefs and Patriots in the passing game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did address the possibility of Beckham joining the roster but did not give too much away.

“You guys know Brett,” said Reid, referring to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. ”Brett’s always going to keep his eyes and ears open. That’s how he does.”

Odell Beckham Expected to Take His Time With Decision

Beckham will not be playing this week and will reportedly take some extra time to make the decision about his next team. After all, it is his first time as a free agent in his career.

Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham’s decision is “going to take some time” and could be “a few days away.”

From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is “going to take some time” to decide on his next team and that decision is “a few days away.” So, stay tuned. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

With Beckham clearing waivers, teams can take more of a calculated risk in signing Beckham. The Browns gave up safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-rounder and a third-rounder for Beckham in 2019 but are now paying him more than $4 million just not be on the team.

Bringing Beckham to Cleveland was a blockbuster move engineered by former Browns GM John Dorsey that never panned out. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier during his first season in Cleveland with Freddie Kitchens at the helm, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, with the Browns finishing 6-10.

Before tearing his ACL last season, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. His career in a Browns uniform ended with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

Browns Not Missing Odell Beckham

The Browns can win their second game in a row on Sunday as they travel to Foxborough to see the Patriots. While the team is shorthanded in the backfield, the offense is coming off its best game of the season, having walloped the Bengals 41-16 last week. with

Second-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has stepped up with Beckham out and the team has even granted Peoples-Jones a new nickname thanks to his clutch play.

“He’s ‘Mr. Dependable,'” Stefanski said. “You feel good when No. 11 is out there because he does his job. The ball is in the air, and he goes and gets it.”

The Patriots are a 2.5-point home favorite for the matchup.