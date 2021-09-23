Browns WR Odell Beckham Issues 2-Word Response About Return

All signs point to Odell Beckham Jr. making his season debut against the Chicago Bears this weekend, but the Cleveland Browns pass-catcher isn’t showing his cards just yet.

When asked about playing this weekend after missing the first two games of the season Beckham responded simply: “We’ll see.”

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year and is just over 10 months removed from surgery. He’s impressed every step of the way in his rehab but both he and the team have taken things slow in an effort to prevent re-injuring his knee.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been,” Beckham said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time.”

Clues Point to Beckham Making His Debut

There are a variety of things that have happened this week that appear to indicate that Beckham is ready to return. Foremost is the fact that Beckham was a full-go during Wednesday’s practice for the first time since his injury.

“If they’re letting him go all the way on Wednesday, that means they’re preparing him to play,” NFL insider Albert Breer told Bull & Fox.

Beckham also hinted at a return in a response to a tweet from Landry, who landed on IR this week with a knee injury.

“Every time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future,” Landry tweeted.

Beckham responded: “We waitin slimeballl! Keep that pain on ya… we gon hold it down.”

There’s also the simple fact that Beckham wouldn’t have been speaking to the media on Thursday if he didn’t have some inkling that he would play. Beckham did appear ready to go for Week 1 but was a late addition to the inactive list against the Chiefs.