Analyst Says Browns Better Without ‘Toxic’ Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns will play the rest of the season without Odell Beckham Jr., one of their most explosive playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Beckham tore his ACL on Sunday during the first drive in a 37-34 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns were very much mourning the loss of Beckham as both a player and leader on Monday when the news hit.

“Obviously, it’s a big loss,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. “As everyone knows, he is a huge part of what we do. Now we will just have to huddle up and find some different ways and find some different people and put them in that role. Ultimately, we are just trying to do what our players do best. That is our job to figure that out.”

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr., the energy he brings to energy and games, no one else is going to be able to bring that type of juice — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 26, 2020

Despite what the people in the same building as Beckham are saying in Berea, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb thinks the Browns are much better off without their star wide receiver.

“Odell Beckham Jr. is so much about himself that he didn’t even understand, or didn’t even care how it affects his team,” Gottlieb said on Monday. “The need for the ball, the need for attention, the need for people to make him feel better, and feel more apart of things – that’s just not how it works. I cannot help but truly believe that the Browns are better off without Odell Beckham. This is the statement: The Browns are better off with Odell Beckham Jr. Injured.'”

📺@GottliebShow: "The Browns are better off without Odell Beckham Jr… …I hope Odell Beckham Jr. returns as good or better than ever, but he was toxic with Baker Mayfield and the Browns." pic.twitter.com/kcTEgIpdMZ — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) October 26, 2020

Gottlieb: Beckham Toxic for Baker Mayfield, Browns

Gottlieb went on to say that he didn’t want to see Beckham get injured, but thinks that his presence alone was triggering quarterback Baker Mayfield to force the ball to him.

“I don’t wish that he has an injury, but it was toxic with Baker Mayfield and toxic with the Browns,” Gottlieb said. “He didn’t like Cleveland, he didn’t like the offense, he didn’t like his role, and he had a little too much influence on Baker staring him down.”

Maybe Gottlieb has a point. After all, once Beckham exited the game, Mayfield was nearly perfect, setting the franchise record for consecutive completions and leading the Browns to victory.

That being said, while Beckham carries the reputation of a diva wide receiver, he’s been a great teammate during his time in Cleveland. He’s backed Mayfield at every turn despite his struggles and his outbursts have been triggered by an undeniable passion to win.

Beckham finished this season with 23 receptions for 319 yards and a trio of touchdowns. His most memorable performance came against the Cowboys, when he scored three times — twice through the air and once on the ground.

Browns Leave Door Open on Possible Trade

Kevin Stefanski: "As an offense, we don't adjust our expectations regardless of who's out there."Kevin Stefanski addressed the media via Zoom on October 26, 2020. Kevin discussed Sunday's victory over the Bengals and gave an update on Odell Beckham Jr's injury and his confidence in the players who will step up to fill that role. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2020-10-26T17:51:03Z

Cleveland will now rely on Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones to carry the load at wide receiver. KhaDarel Hodge is expected to be back this week as well after a hamstring injury, while Taywan Taylor and practice squad players Ryan Switzer and Ja’Marcus Bradley could also play a role.

The Browns could look to add another piece via trade or free agency. Breshad Perriman of the Jets and Texans WR Will Fuller have been mentioned as trade targets, while Mohamed Sanu is a potential veteran free agent.

“I think we will see how that all plays out,” Stefanski told reporters Monday. “I will tell you, I like the guys we have in that room. (Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager) Andrew (Berry) and his staff, they look and they scour the league every Monday. They do, but we will work through that in the next few days.”

READ NEXT: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Goes Viral for Postgame Celebration