Browns WR Odell Beckham Revs up Speculation With Cryptic Tweet

Odell Beckham Jr. stirred up some speculation in the Twitter-verse on Friday with a cryptic tweet, with much of the guesswork in the comments assuming the Cleveland Browns star was talking about his future with the team.

“If u kno…u just know,” Beckham wrote in the highly-analyzed piece that drew more than 2,000 retweets and 12,000 likes in just a few hours.

If u kno…u just kno — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 29, 2021

Obviously, the vague, six-word tweet could be about anything. But with Beckham’s future in Cleveland a constant topic of conversation, that’s what the discussion was drawn to.

“Say goodbye Browns fans,” one of the most-liked comments said.

say goodbye browns fans pic.twitter.com/drWPVCPi3x — moe (@asapmoe0) January 29, 2021

Odell Beckham’s Future in Cleveland in Question

Beckham has had a less than stellar two years with Cleveland that have been marred by injury. He played basically his entire first season banged up and is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in October.

The price tag on Beckham is what makes him an interesting piece to talk about, especially with the Browns not getting Pro Bowl-caliber production from the 28-year-old pass-catcher. He carries a $15 million per year-plus salary until he’s a free agent in 2024.

Despite those concerns, the Browns have maintained that Beckham is an important part of their future.

“I have said it multiple times, Odell is a good football player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week. “He acclimated nicely with our program, with Kevin and with his teammates. Quite honestly, I just want as many good football players on the roster as possible. He is dynamic.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has stayed in touch with Beckham during his rehab and is looking forward to having him back in the building in Berea.

“I know he is working really hard to get better in his rehab. I am excited to get him back here,” Stefanski told reporters. “I know it was not easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it.”

Browns OT Jack Conklin Praises Odell Beckham

The Pat McAfee Show | Friday January 29th, 2021– Go to https://www.cbdmd.com and use promo code MCAFEE for 25% off Listen to us on Sirius XM Channel 82: http://siriusxm.us/PatMcAfee Give us a call: 1-888-623-3646 Become a McAfee Mafia Member to get access to perks like exclusive content, emotes, and more! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ/join SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ?sub_confirmation=1 MERCH: https://store.patmcafeeshow.com #PatMcAfee #Live #Liveshow 2021-01-29T20:43:22Z

Beckham may have a diva reputation outside of the locker room, but he has a reputation of being a great teammate inside of it. The latest evidence of that came from Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show this week.

“My locker was right next to Odell’s (Beckham),” Conklin continued. “I’d talk to him after practice about stuff. Whether we were upset about different things, we were able to hash that stuff out. I think that’s what makes a good team and what makes teams get better and better, when you have that open communication between guys. You might be frustrated with something but if you can get that off your chest and sort of hear what the other guy’s side of stuff is and why they think things will work it sort of helps hash things out.”

Beckham responded to the comments on Twitter.

One of the best teammates I’ve ever had!!!! @Jack_Conklin78 broken fingers and alllll! Love brodie — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 28, 2021

“One of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Beckham wrote. “Jack Conklin broken fingers and alllll! Love brodie.”

READ NEXT: Insider: Browns Picking up Baker Mayfield’s Option ‘Complicated’