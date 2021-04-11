Browns Not ‘Locked In’ on Odell Beckham Next Season: Insider

The Cleveland Browns have been fairly adamant that Odell Beckham Jr. is a part of their future plans, but one prominent insider isn’t so sure the team is “locked in” on having the star pass-catcher on the roster.

During an appearance on The Barber Shop, Mary Kay Cabot broke down what could happen with Beckham this offseason if the phone were to ring with an offer.

“If someone did come and make an offer to the Browns for Odell, I still think that they would listen to it,” Cabot said. “I don’t think the Browns are 100 percent locked in to having to have OBJ on the team this year.”

The Browns are not actively shopping Beckham and the point from Cabot isn’t something new when it comes to general manager Andrew Berry’s stance on listening to trade offers. Berry made some headlines last offseason when he said he’d “pick up the phone” after a question about Beckham’s future.

“I won’t discuss any specific player in terms of trade opportunities, trade calls or anything like that,” Berry said when specifically asked about Beckham. “I did work under probably the strongest wheeler-dealer in the league under [Eagles GM] Howie Roseman and it’s something that you always pick up the phone and you listen to anything across the table.

“A lot of trade talk ends up being hollow across the NFL anyway. But again, we’re going to exploit any opportunity to improve the roster through any means necessary.”

The Right Odell Beckham Trade Has Some Upside

There are reasons that a Beckham trade would make sense for the Browns. His $15.75 million cap hit is the largest on the team this season and Cleveland is already paying Jarvis Landry a hefty sum of more than $14 million. Those two alone take up more than 14% of the cap for the Browns, per Spotrac.

If the right deal were to come in, the Browns would be able to get Beckham’s contract off the books and hopefully get some valuable assets in return.

There’s also the fact that the offense clicked last season after Beckham went down for the season with a torn ACL. That being said, the Browns still view Beckham as their No. 1 wide receiver.

When asked if Beckham’s role in the offense has changed, Berry responded: “No, I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system so we are looking forward to getting him back healthy.”

Odell Beckham Working Back From Injury

While Beckham’s name has been thrown around in all kinds of rumors — linking him with the Buccaneers and Cardinals, among others — the polarizing receiver has been hard at work from a torn ACL.

Beckham recently sent a message to his supporters on social media in response to some of the trade chatter.

“I’m just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters! I’m workin … love u all.”

It's funny how when Odell Beckham is mentioned as a trade target he's a dynamic playmaker but when he's mentioned as a Brown he's a washed up has been. pic.twitter.com/lq4WXSt0ee — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 9, 2021

Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

