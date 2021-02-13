Browns WR Odell Beckham Sparks Trade Rumors After Rant

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself at the center of trade rumors after a rant on Twitter revved up the speculation on Friday.

Beckham, who has been quiet of late, took to social media to voice his thoughts and making a strong declaration on his future.

“Yeah, but it’s weighin’ heavy on my conscience,” Beckham wrote, quoting a Drake song. “Yeah, and you left the boy no options.”

Beckham has been rehabbing hard from a torn ACL he suffered in October and sounds motivated as ever to prove his doubters wrong.

“Just wait when I touch a field again,” Beckham wrote. “[I don’t give a f—] the 2nd act is tragic… on everything I love.”

He continued: “I’m more motivated than I’ve ever been.”

The comments on the posts, which drew some major traffic, were filled with speculation that the Browns star pass-catcher was motivated not just to get back on the field, but to find a new squad.

Well known Cleveland personality Sir Yacht — who is better known for jumping in rivers after the Browns win than being a news breaker — said earlier in the day that “sources” told him there’s a good chance Beckham is dealt.

Odell Beckham Linked to Tom Brady & Buccaneers

When it comes to Beckham trade rumors, Tom Brady is a central figure. Beckham has long admired Brady and has been open about wanting to play with him in the past.

“That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady,” Beckham said in 2019, his first season in Cleveland.

Earlier this week ESPN’s Jeff Darlington revved up the rumor mill with some insight that Beckham could be a target for the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers this offseason.

“I’m going to say Odell Beckham Jr., and I am going to say that because of the relationship between Tom Brady and Odell fully understanding that this would take a lot to actually make this happen,” Darlington explained. “Keep in mind, that Tom Brady did not, before the start of this season, pitch [Buccaneers general manager] Jason Licht on the idea of Odell coming down to [Tampa], despite the fact that those guys would like to play together at some point. I say this because I could see going into this offseason with Odell being in a situation where it feels like, perhaps, he’s more expendable to the Browns than he was last year that, perhaps, Jason Licht would take the call. But to all these points, I’m also told that they do like where they stand with Chris Godwin, with Mike Evans, with Antonio Brown if they can bring him back. If something changes, though that would be the one that I am watching, Greeny.”

Meanwhile, Fox Sports Radio host Chris Brousard tried to get the Beckham to Green Bay rumors going.

“If I’m Odell Beckham Jr., I’m looking at Green Bay instead of Tampa Bay. He needs to get on the horn with Aaron Rodgers. And Aaron Rodgers needs to try to flex the muscle he has in Green Bay and say, ‘Get us OBJ!”

Browns Have Pushed Back Against Odell Beckham Rumors

Beckham has been the subject of trade rumors basically since he arrived in Cleveland. While the Browns have been adamant that Beckham is part of the future, an ACL tear combined with a big salary has made him a prime target to be dealt.

“I have said it multiple times, Odell is a good football player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “He acclimated nicely with our program, with Kevin and with his teammates. Quite honestly, I just want as many good football players on the roster as possible.”

Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. What didn’t help his cause was that the Cleveland offense clicked without him as they picked up their first playoff win in more than a quarter-century.

The most likely outcome is that the Browns see how a motivated Beckham looks like in his return from injury and if he can mesh with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will have a much better grip of the offense in year two under Kevin Stefanski. If things are going sideways, Cleveland could look to shop the three-time Pro Bowler.

