Analyst Urges Browns to Trade Odell Beckham to Division Rival

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with the Cleveland Browns continues to run rampant this offseason, with one analyst proposing that the team deals the explosive pass-catcher inside the division.

While on FS1’s First Things First, analyst Chris Broussard pitched that the Browns should send Beckham to the Baltimore Ravens — a wide receiver needy squad inside of their division.

“How about Baltimore? Lamar Jackson needs a big-play receiver and OBJ can make up for some bad throws from the quarterback because he can go get the ball,” Broussard said. “He can also turn a short route into a game-breaking play. It’s time for them to get Lamar the weapons.”

The trade would be problematic on many levels, but mostly because the Browns would not like to see Beckham twice per year. Sure, Beckham would make the Ravens a better team, but that’s the last thing the Browns want to help facilitate. After all, Cleveland hasn’t won a division title since 1989.

Broussard also points to San Francisco as a possible team for Beckham — only if they get Deshaun Watson — as well as Green Bay, pairing OBJ with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Salary Cap Crunch Could Push Browns to Trade Beckham

While the Browns have been fairly adamant that Beckham is a part of their future, a smaller than expected salary cap could contribute to Cleveland looking to move the high-paid pass-catcher. The projected salary-cap estimates range from $180 million to $190 million, per ESPN. Beckham is due Beckham a $14.5 million base salary in 2021, which prompted Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano to lay out some options for the Browns next season;

“Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could drive interest, although he has missed 25 games over the past four seasons due to injury, and in the one full season he did play during that span (2019), he battled through a groin injury,” Fowler and Graziano laid out in the story. “Still, his $15.75-million cap hit isn’t bad for a player of his caliber. Receiver-needy teams hesitant to spend big on Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay could call Cleveland, which also has high-priced Beckham buddy Jarvis Landry under contract at the same position.”

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL that he’s been rehabbing from relentlessly since October. Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. What didn’t help his cause was that the Cleveland offense clicked without him as they picked up their first playoff win in more than a quarter-century.

Odell Beckham Promises to Come Back With Vengeance

Beckham has continued to be linked to various teams this offseason, including the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the mercurial wide receiver is staying focused on next season and took to Twitter to voice his feelings on his comeback journey.

“Just wait when I touch a field again,” Beckham wrote. “[I don’t give a f***] the 2nd act is tragic… on everything I love.”

He continued: “I’m more motivated than I’ve ever been.”

Despite his recent injury issues, Beckham has Pro Bowl potential and should be a valuable piece of the offense in the second year under Kevin Stefanski. And the Browns continue to maintain that he’s in their plans.

“I have said it multiple times, Odell is a good football player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “He acclimated nicely with our program, with Kevin and with his teammates. Quite honestly, I just want as many good football players on the roster as possible.”

