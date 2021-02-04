Proposed Trade Has Browns Star Landing in Washington

It’s the offseason, so naturally, speculation is swirling about the future of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The latest theoretical Beckham blockbuster comes from Bleacher Report, which has the three-time Pro Bowler heading back to the NFC East, landing with the Washington Football Team.

In a bleacher report article titled “Blockbuster trades that could shake up the NFL offseason” BR has Washington trading for Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr — Jordan (@wfteamtoday) February 3, 2021

The article cites the Redskins obvious need to add weapons on the offensive ball and the Browns’ ability to collect some valuable assets in the deal.

Beckham’s price tag — over $15 million next season — and a pair of injury-riddled seasons in Cleveland have made him a consistent target of trade rumors. Currently, he’s dealing with a torn ACL and played nearly his entire first season banged up.

Before the injury, Beckham had just 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

Browns Reject That Offense Improved Without OBJ

While the idea that the Browns’ offense was better without Beckham was a fun narrative for the media to play with, Cleveland swiftly rejected that notion on multiple occasions.

“I think it is just completely insensitive to a guy that just tore his ACL,” Mayfield said shortly after Beckham’s injury. “I am not even going to comment on it. You never want to lose guys, and that is where I am going leave that one.

“I just know how much he cares about the game and how much he cares about trying to win. It sucks for us, but you hurt even more just for him. No fun, but we have to be able to have guys step up and try and fill that void.”

The Browns have also made it fairly clear that Beckham is a part of their future.

“I have said it multiple times, Odell is a good football player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week. “He acclimated nicely with our program, with Kevin and with his teammates. Quite honestly, I just want as many good football players on the roster as possible.”

Jarvis Landry Pumps Up Odell Beckham With Tweet

Jarvis Landry had a straight-forward response for Beckham when he tweeted concerns about his future.

Beckham seemed a bit somber in a tweet he put out on Wednesday, catching the attention of Landry, his best friend on the team.

“Idk when I’ll get to be able to do what I love again,” Beckham wrote, “but im just thankful for today… thankful for the progress.”

Landry tweeted a simple, but effective reminder for Beckham, responding, “#FEARNOT.”

Jarvis Landry Thinks Browns Have Plenty to Build On

The Browns defied expectations this year and did so while dealing with some significant injuries, not only to Beckham but also on the defensive side of the ball.

Landry is proud of what the Browns accomplished, but know the team is far from finished when it comes to building on what they’ve done and shifting the culture in Cleveland.

“The old times ain’t nothing like the new times. It’s real,” Landry said during an interview on CBS Sports HQ on Monday. “We continue to grow and the healthier we can stay, the hungry, never satisfied type of attitude, the mentality we need is in the building. We just need to keep growing on that and continue to never feel entitled in this league because any given Sunday.

“For us, we have to continue to grow, continue to know the things we did last year don’t count this year. We’ve got to go out and prove it again.”

