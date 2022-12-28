Browns Get 2-Word Message From Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns — for this week, at least.

Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers are in the playoff hunt and could use some help from the Browns this week, with Cleveland taking on the Washington Commanders. With a Browns win, the Packers’ playoff hopes will become more likely, although Green Bay still needs to win out.

During his weekly interview on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers gave a subtle nudge to Cleveland, signing off with a, “Go Browns.”

The Browns are a 2.5-point underdog against the Commanders, who will start Carson Wentz for the matchup. The Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention but aren’t ready to roll over.

“Just going to show how bad do we want to win, no matter even though we are out of the playoffs and everything, and how much we just love the game of football,” Browns tight end David Njoku said. “Playing for your pride, playing for your brothers and giving it all you have for them, even though we are not going to advance.”

Browns Let Chances Slip Away This Season

Aaron Rodgers ended his weekly interview on @PatMcAfeeShow with two words: “Go Browns.” Green Bay’s playoff hopes, of course, will significantly increase if Cleveland beats Washington on Sunday pic.twitter.com/3PBRNAHgWl — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 27, 2022

The Browns’ season has been a disappointment, with missed opportunities being a major theme of the year. Cleveland let multiple games slip away in the first half of the season.

After making the postseason in Kevin Stefanski’s first year, the Browns have gone 14-18 over the past two seasons.

“Super disappointed,” second-year cornerback Greg Newsome said. “On paper, we have a very, very talented roster. Obviously, we weren’t able to put everything together this season for the second straight year. It is definitely frustrating.”

While the idea of fighting for their postseason lives is gone, coach Kevin Stefanski believes his guys will still leave it all on the field.

“Really, you have professionals. These guys understand – I get all of the things that are going on and they do – but we get to compete,” Stefanski said. “We get to go down there versus a good football team and get to do what these guys love to do.”

Browns Call Wentz ‘Tough Task’ After Getting Starting Nod

There was some uncertainty on who the Commanders would start at quarterback against the Browns after Taylor Heinicke was benched last week for Wentz.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement on Wednesday that it would be Wentz getting the nod against the Browns.

“Carson Wentz is a player who I have competed against and we have competed against. We know how talented he is. He is really big. Great arm strength. Can make a ton of plays off schedule,” Stefanski said. “He is surrounded by some really good players, a good tight end and big, powerful, physical running backs. It is a tough task, and he is a good player.”

For the Browns, the focus will be on quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is seeking an explosive outing after steady improvement over his first four starts. Watson has passed for 703 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in those games.