Packers Star Takes Shot at Browns Over Odell Beckham Drama

With his team in the mix to sign Odell Beckham Jr., Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took a shot at the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham’s tenure with the Browns ended with a one-catch, six-yard performance against the Steelers. Adams assured that Beckham would get more work than that in Green Bya.

“I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and this team, and I know what his mindset is based off what he just came from, he’d be happy to deal with whatever,” Adams told reporters. “He had just one catch for six yards in his last game, so I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here.”

The Packers are one of three teams Beckham is weighing, the others being the Saints and Chiefs. Landing with the Chiefs and Packers would give Beckham and elite quarterback to work with in Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, while the Saints are a little more uncertain. Adams — the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the Packers — would welcome the addition of Beckham.

“We’ve definitely entertained the idea,” Adams said. “He’s got a nice home over here if he’s ready for that.”

The reported offer by the Packers for Beckham is just a veteran’s minimum deal, although that’s not too much of a concern for OBJ with the Browns paying him $4.25 million for the remainder of this year.





Some Teams Have Nixed Idea of Odell Beckham

Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent capable of picking his next team. While there is a market for Beckham’s talents, there are some teams who have already declared themselves out on the sweepstakes for the three-time Pro Bowler. One of those teams is the Buccaneers, who have Tom Brady at the helm — one of Beckham’s idols.

“No. We’ve already got AB, we don’t need OBJ. Too many letters,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the TB Times. Chiefs are another team linked to Beckham and head coach Andy Reid gave more of a veiled response to their interest. “You guys know Brett,” said Reid, referring to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. ”Brett’s always going to keep his eyes and ears open. That’s how he does.” Andy Reid said he's allowing Brett Veach to do his job in regards to Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency. "I don't know much," Reid said. "Brett is always going to keep his ears & eyes open." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 10, 2021 Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave a similar take. “We’re aware of what’s going on and we’ve been involved to understand it and compete and to know what’s happening,” Carroll sheepishly smiled. “We’ll let you know as soon as it happens. I got to wait. So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. But that’s because… you’ll see.”

Odell Beckham’s Browns Stay Ended on Sour Note

The Browns gave up safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-rounder and a third-rounder for Beckham in 2019. It was a blockbuster move but Beckham never performed like the generational talent he appeared to be early on in his career.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier during his first season in Cleveland with Freddie Kitchens at the helm, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Before tearing his ACL last season, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. His career in a Browns uniform ended with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.