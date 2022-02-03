Former Bengals Star Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl and Adam “Pacman” Jones doesn’t want any fake fans from the Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers jumping on their bandwagon.

Jones last played in the NFL in 2018 with the Broncos, but spent the majority of his career in Cincinnati, making the Pro Bowl once and also being named an All-Pro. Jones sounded off on the situation during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Dorin Dickerson, taking a particular aim at Steeler fans.

“We don’t want none of the Pittsburgh fans jumping on the bandwagon,” Jones said.

As for the future, Jones does not see the Browns or Steelers competing with the Bengals and young gun QB Joe Burrow anytime soon.

“They just got rid of Big Ben,” Jones said of the Steelers. “Only people on our radar right now truthfully is the Ravens because they on and off, they defense needs to be a little better and keep the quarterback healthy through the playoffs, that’s the only thing about it, [Lamar Jackson] hasn’t been healthy through the playoffs.”

As for the Browns, Jones is eager to see the team lock up Baker Mayfield, which was an obvious shot because he doesn’t feel the former top pick is a competent option.

“I hope they sign Baker to a five-year deal,” Jones said sarcastically.

Browns Have Decision to Make on Baker Mayfield

Mayfield can make Jones and everyone else eat their words if he plays well next season, which would almost certainly clinch his long-term future in Cleveland.

Mayfield is entering his fifth and final season under his rookie contract and it’s been a mixed bag for him since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He played for three coaches in three years before finally finding stability with Kevin Stefanski at the helm. However, last season quickly went off the rails, with Mayfield injuring his shoulder in Week 2 while trying to make a tackle on an interception.

He missed just two games last season due to the injury — a Week 7 tilt against the Broncos and the Browns’ season finale against the Bengals with the postseason out of reach. He also missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19. Mayfield completed just over 60% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 record.

Browns Have Committed to Baker Mayfield — For Now

The Browns expected Mayfield to play his best football down the stretch last season following the team’s bye week, but that wasn’t the case. Mayfield tossed six touchdowns to seven interceptions over his final three games.

However, the injury played a big role in his struggles and offensive coordinaor Alex Van Pelt admitted Mayfield was “handcuffed” by the brace he was forced to wear. That being siad, general manager Andrew Berry has back Mayfield as the starter for next season.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Berry told reporters. “Generally speaking, we are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward.”

The Browns are expected to investigate their options this offseason to upgrade the position but more than likely it will be Mayfield behind center next season in Cleveland.