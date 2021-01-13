Patrick Mahomes Has Strong Words on Browns RB Kareem Hunt

This week isn’t just another football game for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who will square off against his former team in Kansas City. As he said himself after the Browns beat the Steelers — this game will be personal.

Hunt was heard on a postgame Instagram Live exclaiming, “Next week’s personal,” reffering to the matchup with the Chiefs, the team that cut him in 2018.

Hunt didn’t expand too much when pressed on the matchup with Kansas City in a press conference, although the Browns running back did say he maintains a relationship with some people within the Chiefs organization.

“There is not much to be said about that. We are just taking this one game at a time. That is the ultimate goal. Now, they are the next man in the way.

“I definitely keep in touch with some of those guys. That is where I started. They did a lot for me, and I have a lot of people on that team,” Hunt continued. “They look out for me and care for me as a person, and I care for them, too. I probably won’t talk to too many of those guys, but there will be maybe one or two that I will call and chop it up with. Other than that, sorry, but we are enemies this week, fellas.”

Patrick Mahomes Reached Out to Kareem Hunt After Win

At least one person he made contact with was defending Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs QB said he reached out to Hunt after the Browns’ victory against the Steelers.

“That’s my dude,” Mahomes said of Hunt on his weekly interview on 610 Sports Radio. “I came in with Kareem and obviously we’re not together anymore but still stay in touch. He’s a heck of a football player and someone that was one of my best friends when we first got on the team together.

“I actually texted him [Sunday] night. He has a lot of success on that field every opportunity he gets. He’s a great football player and someone that I know who will keep getting better and better as his career goes on.”

Kareem Hunt Got Off to Stellar Start to Career With Chiefs

In his first two seasons in Kansas City, Hunt racked up 2,151 rushing yards and 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by Kansas City.

The Chiefs made the decision to release Hunt after video emerged of him allegedly striking a woman in a Cleveland hotel was made public. The team said Hunt was not truthful in their discussions about the situation, leading to his release.

Hunt has been able to turn things around with the Browns — his hometown team — and signed a two-year extension worth $13.25 million prior to the season. Mahomes is happy to see Hunt doing well.

Hunt played a big role for the Browns this season, especially when his running-mate Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury. Hunt notched 198 carries for 841 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. He also caught 38 balls for 304 yards and an additional 5 touchdowns.

“He’s a special football player,” Mahomes said. “He works hard. He finishes every single play. He catches and runs. He can do it all. I’m happy for him that he’s back home in Cleveland and he’s able to go out there and play really good football.”

The Chiefs are currently 10-point favorites against the Browns this week for the Divisional Round matchup.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Wide Receiver Trolls Browns Ahead of Playoff Matchup