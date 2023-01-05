Browns Legend Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after a swimming accident.

Hillis was hospitalized after saving his children from drowning in the ocean, per multiple reports. Hillis was in critical condition following the incident but appears to be improving, according to a post from his uncle on social media.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg Hillis wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all the prayers being thrown up on his behalf.”

Peyton Hillis’ uncle posted this on Facebook and @OtisKirk23 brought it to my attention. #WPS pic.twitter.com/jYRvQPGAXF — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

Hillis Made Name For Himself With Browns

Hillis was mostly a one-year wonder in Cleveland but he made the most out of it. The former seventh-round pick ran for 1,177 yards during the 2010-11 season, rumbling his way into the hearts of Browns fans. Hillis became so much of a fan-favorite for his bruising, blue-collar style that he was voted onto the Madden cover the following year.

However, things went awry after his breakout season, with a hamstring injury, a questionable missed game with strep throat and contract talks derailing his time with the Browns.

Hillis had stints with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs after leaving the Browns, but could never find the success of his breakout year. He totaled just 671 yards in his final three seasons before stepping away from the game.

He recently expressed that he still has big love for the city of Cleveland.

“Honestly, I wish I would’ve retired in Cleveland,” Hillis said on Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan. “I wish that I could’ve played there for 10 more years. Even my wife said we loved our time in Cleveland more than we loved anywhere else, even in Arkansas. We just enjoyed Cleveland and every time we go back, we try to find an excuse to go back to Cleveland all the time even to this day. There’s a lot of things that I wish I would’ve done differently, not just for me but for the fans also. I was young and stupid, what can I say?”

Prior to landing in the NFL, Hillis played at the University of Arkansas, where he totaled 2,154 yards rushing and receiving to go with 23 total touchdowns.

Positive News Emerges on Demar Hamlin

The news on Hillis comes during a rough week for the NFL world, which has been waiting for good news on Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field on January 2 during Monday Night Football.

Fortunately, some good news has started to emerge for the 24-year-old. Hamlin first woke up on January 4 and can now move his head, hands and feet, per doctors. He is unable to speak but was able to communicate in writing.

“It’s been a long and difficult road for the last three days,” Dr. William Knight IV said. “… He has made a pretty remarkable improvement.”

Hamlin’s father, Mario, released a statement Thursday thanking everyone for their support and donations to Demar’s Chasing M’s foundation, which has received more than $7.5 million on GoFundMe.