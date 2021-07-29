Browns Wide Receiver Sidelined at Camp With Ankle Injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without wide receiver Rashard Higgins for at least a short period of time, with the veteran pass-catcher missing practice with an ankle injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the injury on Thursday, saying that Higgins rolled his ankle during Wednesday’s practice. Stefanski did play down the severity of the injury, saying Higgins “should be fine.”

#Browns WR Rashard Higgins rolled an ankle "should be fine" per HC Kevin Stefanski but won't practice today; others that may sit today are part of rehab plans and not result of additional injury — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 29, 2021

Higgins became a key piece for the Browns when Odell Beckham Jr. went down last season, sliding into the No. 2 wide receiver role alongside Jarvis Landry. Higgins — one of quarterback Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets — caught 37 balls for 599 yards and four touchdowns.

Rashard Higgins Re-Signed With Browns in Offseason





Higgins re-signed with the Browns this offseason on a one-year, $2.37 million deal, despite drawing interest from other teams.

“I knew where I wanted to be,” Higgins said shortly after re-signing. “We’ve got everything that I need here as a Cleveland Brown. So it’s just like why not?

“At the end of the day when I did weigh my options, it only made sense. Here I am. I am a Cleveland Brown, and I am looking to run this thing back.”

A big part of what brought Higgins back was Stefanski — a coach that has finally brought a sense of stability to Cleveland.

“That weighs in on the judgmental aspect of things on making the decision,” Higgins said. “You have a coach that is here to stay — the Coach of the Year — I have not had that since I have been here. There has always been a different coach. Just knowing (Kevin) Stefanski and believing in him and his group and making a playoff run his first year here, that is the start for me. … Let’s run it back.”

While Higgins is slotted into the No. 3 wide receiver role right now, he’ll have some competition. Second-year pass-catcher Donovan Peoples-Jones came on strong last season and speedster Anthony Schwartz could also make some noise. KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson will compete for reps as well.

Browns Sticking to Plan With Odell Beckham

Beckham participated in the first day of camp but just did some work on the bike with JoJo Natson and Grant Delpit on Thursday. It was a planned day off for the trio, who all had offseason surgeries.

OBJ on the bikes today at Browns practice, along with JoJo Natson and Grant Delpit. All of those guys had season-ending surgery last year. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 29, 2021

“With Odell – very similar to a lot of guys – they have an individual plan that is tailored to them and where they are in their rehab,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “We will bring him along at the discretion of the doctors, our medical team and Odell and see how he is feeling. Had a good meeting with him last night. He is doing well.”

Beckham played in just seven games last year before suffering the season-ending ACL tear, recording 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Stefanski is looking forward to reintegrating Beckham into the offseason.

#Browns Stefanski on Odell Beckham Jr.: "He's a dynamic football player. He's going to be front of mind when we put gameplans together. I'm excited for Odell coming off this injury.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2021

“He’s a dynamic football player. He’s going to be front of mind when we put game plans together,” Stefanski told reporters. “I’m excited for Odell coming off this injury.”

