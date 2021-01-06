Traffic Stop Video of Browns WR Rashard Higgins Leaked

Video has emerged from the traffic stop that saw Cleveland Browns players Rashard Higgins and Jedrick Wills cited for drag racing.

The video, released by TMZ Sports, features a conversation between Higgins and the police, centering around the recklessness of the duo’s behavior and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

“Right now you are getting a drag racing ticket. You guys are side by side, engines are racing and you’re flying,” the officer can be heard saying on the video. “People are doing construction down there if you didn’t notice that. Pretty reckless on your part.”

Rashard Higgins Traffic Stop Video, Cop Ordered Browns WR To Stomp On Alleged Weed | TMZ Sports

The officer then askes Higgins if he has weed in the car.

“No sir,” Higgins replies, before admitting he smoked the day prior when pressed about the smell coming from his car. Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Ohio.

Higgins maintains that he does not have any marijuana on him, but officers find what appears to be blunt in his pocket after searching him.

“I won’t jam you up for that joint you had on you because that’d be pretty bad for press,” the officer tells Higgins. “But you are going to get the drag racing ticket, and that’s it.

“You guys are celebrities around here, so you don’t want that hitting the news, OK?” the officer adds. “You have to use your head.”

This isn’t the first time a video has been leaked of a Browns player dealing with law enforcement. This offseason running back Kareem Hunt was in the headlines after being pulled over.

Browns Have Addressed Incident With Team

The Browns have had a week filled with distractions leading up to their first playoff game in 17 seasons. The first bad news was more players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski, still coaching remotely until game day, was asked about the incident involving Higgins and Wills on Wednesday.

“We have addressed it,” Stefanski told reporters. “I have addressed it with the team. I will leave it at that.”

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he addressed drag racing citations of Jedrick Wills, Rashard Higgins with the team.

Higgins’ attorney Kevin Spellacy has indicated that his client will enter a not guilty plea. He told Cleveland.com, “To me it’s just an upgraded speeding charge. But for me, I hope he goes out and catches a lot of balls on Sunday.”

Rashard Higgins Has Stepped Into Key Role With Browns

Higgins became the starter in Cleveland after Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a season-ending injury back in October.

Higgins signed a one-year deal to stay with the Browns the offseason and has made the most of his opportunity in a larger role. He finished the regular season with 599 yards on 37 catches with 4 touchdowns.

While there are no repercussions expected from his actions in the immediate future, Higgins has reportedly been in extension talks with the Browns. Being on his best behavior the rest of the way would be essential in getting that done.

Higgins was drafted by the Browns in the fifth-round in 2016 out of Colorado State. This offseason he became the first wide receiver drafted by Cleveland to sign a second contract with the team since the franchise rejoined the NFL in 1999.

