Browns Wide Receiver Trolls Steelers After Latest Loss

The freefall of the Pittsburgh Steelers continued on Monday night football, with the AFC North leaders dropping their third straight to fall to 11-3.

The loss opens up the door in the AFC North for the lurking Cleveland Browns, who are 10-4 and seeking their first division title in 30 years. It’s something the Browns are well aware of, which was evident through a post from Cleveland wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

Higgins posted a meme-worthy photo to his Instagram of Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley smiling in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Steelers.

“Y’all see what I see?” Higgins wrote on the post.

The Browns will be cheering for the Colts this week to keep their hopes alive. If Indianapolis can beat the Steelers and the Browns get past the 1-13 Jets, the AFC North will come down to a Week 17 showdown between Cleveland and Pittsburgh at

FirstEnergy Stadium.

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Not Worried About Other Teams

While the division crown would be great, the Browns have to take care of business to make the playoffs. Here’s how Cleveland can lock up its first playoff berth in 18 seasons.

Win + Ravens loss or tie OR

Win + Dolphins loss or tie OR

Win + Colts loss OR

Tie + Ravens loss OR

Tie + Dolphins loss

But the Browns are adamant that they’re just taking care of their business and not scoreboard watching to see what other teams around the league do.

“No, I will look at the scoreboard of the Browns versus the Jets,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters this week when asked if he’ll be checking on other scores.

Stefanski on if he'll pay attention to other games that affect Browns' playoff clinching ability. "I'll look at the scoreboard of the Browns vs. Jets." — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) December 21, 2020

Quarterback Baker Mayfield echoed that sentiment from his head coach.

“We are of the mentality right now that we control our own destiny. Singular focus. It does not matter what else happens. As long as we take care of our business, we will be where we want to be. That is all we can do right now.”

Mike Tomlin to Talk to JuJu Smith-Schuster About Logo Dances

Vonn Bell HUGE HIT on JuJu Smith-SchusterVonn Bell HUGE HIT on JuJu Smith-Schuster Discord Server: https://discord.gg/highlightheaven Clip Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/HighlightHell Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/HHG01 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@highlight.heaven Business Email: highlightheavenbusiness@gmail.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/highlghtheaven Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/highlght.heaven/ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/highlightheaven Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/highlightheaven Outro Song: Beat – Highlight Heaven: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjZQkQFAXfY (originally made by @itstrippyty on Twitter) (All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, Universal Music Group, the NFL,… 2020-12-22T01:58:34Z

One thing that has been in focus during the losing streak for the Steelers is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing on the opposing team’s logo. The Bills admitted it was a source of motivation in their win against the Steelers, and Smith-Schuster was lit up by Bengals safety Vonn Bell during Monday night’s loss.

“I seen 19 [Smith’s number],” Bell said. “We had a call that freed me up, reading Ben’s eyes and just saying, ‘Man, go make a play.’ We were talking about it on the sideline. It just happened.”

#Bengals safety Vonn Bell on what he saw on the hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster: "I seen 19."pic.twitter.com/bTYzxSlgtn — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was aware of Smith-Schuster’s antics and will be talking to him about it.

“I am aware of it,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “And I do plan to talk to JuJu. But we’re professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It’s about respect.”

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Has Telling Comments About Anthony Davis

