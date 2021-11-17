Browns Receivers Growing Frustrated With Baker Mayfield: Report

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver room hasn’t exactly rallied behind Baker Mayfield following the release of Odell Beckham Jr. and a 45-7 blowout against the Patriots on Sunday didn’t help the quarterback’s cause.

Mayfield had one of his worst outings of the season against the Patriots, notching just 73 yards on 11 of 21 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Browns receiver Jarvis Landry spoke to reporters during his Thanksgiving Food Drive and expressed a bit of frustration.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told reporters. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

#Browns Jarvis Landry doesn’t know why he’s not getting the ball more pic.twitter.com/uQsTEzZzrN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 16, 2021

With the lack of production through the passing game, the Browns receivers are growing frustrated with their QB, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Cabot wrote:

As a team leader, Landry knows he must try to help keep spirits up. Sources say he’s not the only frustrated Browns receiver right now.

Landry missed four games with a knee injury but is still second on the team in targets with 34, behind only tight end Austin Hooper. Landry has notched 219 yards on 23 catches but has not scored a touchdown.

“Yeah, we’ve had gradual conversations with numerous guys,” Landry said. “But at the end of the day, who we are is a collection of a lot of different things, players, coaches, the staff, just trying to make sure that we’re all on the same page and trying to move forward, win one game every week.”

Release of Odell Beckham ‘Stung’ For Landry

The release of Beckham did not appear to be a very popular decision in the locker room, with many sending the veteran pass-catcher off with a heartfelt goodbye. Landry was among those to send Beckham, one of his best friends, a message after he inked a deal with the Rams.

“See you in the SB (Super Bowl) Brudda,” Landry wrote.

Landry admitted that seeing Beckham go wasn’t easy for him, considering they had dreamed of playing together in the NFL since their college days at LSU.

“It definitely was something that hurt,” Landry said. “It stung. It still does.”

Landry Says Baker Mayfield is Tough but Hurting

What hasn’t help Mayfield stay consistent is a series of injuries, which include his shoulder, foot and now knee after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Landry commended Mayfield for battling through it but seemed to hint that it could be hampering his ability to deliver the ball.

“He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us,” Landry said. “As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Landry, Mayfield and the rest of the Browns will get another chance to pick up a win on Sunday against the winless Lions.