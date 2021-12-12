Former Browns CB Will Suit up for Ravens in Grudge Match

The Cleveland Browns will square off against a former teammate when they host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

The Ravens on Saturday, December 11 activated former Browns cornerback Robert Jackson to its 53-man roster, along with offensive tackle David Sharpe. Baltimore announced the moves online via the team’s official Twitter account.

We have activated T David Sharpe and CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. https://t.co/WnieWsTyiq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2021

Jackson played two seasons in Cleveland, appearing in 16 games and making one start during that time, per Pro Football Reference. He has appeared in one regular season game for the Ravens thus far in 2021.

Ravens Defensive Backfield Decimated by Injury

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 5.

Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network, reported later that night that Humphrey would miss the rest of the regular season due to the hit.

“Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources,” Rapoport tweeted Sunday night. “A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one.”

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has already missed the entire year after tearing his ACL before the regular season began. And the injuries to Humphrey and Peters are only where the Ravens’ health issues begin.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (knee), defensive back Brandon Stephens (shoulder) and cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) are all listed as questionable against the Browns, per the Ravens official injury report. Cornerback Jimmy Smith also sat out practice all week and while listed on the report, his status for Sunday is not specified.

Browns Passing Game Depleted Heading Into Crucial Matchup With Ravens

Cleveland will also be without some important pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Browns tight end and leading pass catcher David Njoku was designated to the reserve/COVID-19 list early this week and will not clear protocol by kickoff. His back up, TE Harrison Bryant, will sit out with an ankle injury, per the Browns official injury report. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz will also miss Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will play despite lingering problems with his foot and a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Wideout Jarvis Landry, the team’s second-leading pass catcher, is also likely to take the field against the Ravens after a nagging knee issue kept him out of, or limited at, practice throughout the week.

The Browns on Saturday also chose to waive wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley. The decision was explained as a maneuver allowing Cleveland to add linebacker Jacob Phillips to the 53-man roster. The move was something of a puzzler, as Bradley was listed as the third wideout on the Browns’ depth chart.

WR Rashard Higgins did not play two weeks ago against the Ravens as the result of a coach’s decision. It appears now the Browns will open up a bigger role for Higgins in the offense.