Browns Trade Proposal Lands Cleveland $70M Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns are getting healthier and deeper along the defensive line, but the unit can still improve dramatically on the strength of one major move available for the franchise if they want it.

Chicago Bears pass rush specialist Robert Quinn, who finished second in the NFL in sacks last season, remains one of the top trade candidates in the league as the November 1 deadline to get deals done approaches.

Cleveland has been shaky along the defensive line all season, particularly on the interior. However, the edge of the Browns’ front could use some fortification as it has been hampered by injury throughout the year, starting with losing Stephen Weatherly for the year during training camp and snowballing form there.

On the other side of the equation, the Bears are expected to be aggressive sellers at the deadline, with Quinn and his eight-figure contract at the top of the list of players Chicago is willing to move.

Quinn Would Add Depth to Browns D-Line Rotation

Browns starting defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were both back in action against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, the two have missed three full games between them already just five contests into the year.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, October 12, made the case for Cleveland pursuing Quinn, despite already boasting a dynamic duo on the edges of its defensive line and Quinn’s downturn in production from 2021.

Teams haven’t been particularly pass-heavy against Chicago this season, which has limited Quinn’s opportunities. The Bears have had the second-fewest passes thrown against them (143) in the NFL this season. Quinn’s $12.8 million base salary isn’t outlandish, and there’s a real chance that he could regain his 2021 form with a different squad. The Cleveland Browns should consider adding Quinn to their rotation, especially since they’re one of the few teams that could afford to add him outright.

Browns Edge Rush Fallen Off Early in Season Due to Injuries

The Browns have netted just nine sacks in five games this season, after Garrett and Clowney combined for 25 sacks in 2021. The two starters on the edge are responsible for 4.5 of those five sacks.

Behind Garrett and Clowney, the position lacks both depth and experience. Quinn could add both, while also receiving a boost to his own lack of production thus far this season.

Quinn finished second in the NFL last season with 18.5 sacks, besting Garrett who finished in third by 2.5. This year, though, The Bears pass rusher has struggled in 2021 to the tune of just six tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack. But as Knox noted, a change in scenery could do the edge rusher some significant good.

Over the course of his career, Quinn has been selected to three Pro Bowls, been named a first-team All Pro once and earned second-team All Pro honors last year.