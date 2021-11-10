Browns Plans to Sign Former Panthers RB Thwarted

The Cleveland Browns were looking to add depth to their running back room this week and had their eyes on former Panthers RB Royce Freeman.

However, that plan was thwarted when the Houston Texans claimed Freeman before the Browns could get the opportunity. At 1-8, the Texans held a much higher spot in the waiver order, sitting at No. 2 while the Browns were at 19.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the Browns’ interest in signing Freeman on waivers.

With three RB, including starter Nick Chubb, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns attempted to claim Royce Freeman off of waivers, per source. Houston had higher priority and landed the former Broncos and Panthers back. Cleveland did add Brian Hill to its practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 10, 2021

Freeman was waived by the Panthers earlier in the week. he played eight of nine games for the Panthers, with 21 carries for 77 yards and three catches for 15 yards. He played 103 offensive snaps and also contributed on special teams. Freeman has proved to be a dual-threat in his career, amassing 1,187 career yards and has added 69 catches for 409 yards.

With Freeman off the board, the Browns turned to Brian Hill, who the team had worked out previously but did not sign.

Hill played for the Falcons last season, rushing for a career-high 465 yards on 100 carries. He also caught 25 balls for 199 yards. He has a career average of 4.7 yards per carry. The team also signed former Packers and Giants RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad.

Browns Without Multiple Running Backs





Play



D'Ernest Johnson's best plays from 168-yard game | Week 7 2 Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/mundonfl Check out our other channels: NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Throwback youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football youtube.com/playfootball #NFL #Football #AmericanFootball 2021-10-22T03:33:58Z

Prior to signing Hill, the Browns had just one healthy running back on the roster in D’Ernest Johnson. Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and practice squad RB John Kelly all tested positive for COVID-19 and their availability for Sunday against the Patriots is up in the air.

Chubb and Felton were confirmed to be vaccinated by ESPN, so there is a chance they can play against New England Patriots. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.

“We got to be problem solvers,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday, November 10.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on lack of bodies in RB room: We gotta be problem solvers — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 10, 2021

Johnson took over the starting role against the Broncos earlier this season, rushing for 146 yards on 22 attempts. He was still hungry for more after that performance and understood he had a long way to go.

“Still a lot more I have to do and a lot more improvement that I have to do,” he said after leading the way in the 17-14 win against Denver. “It is good that everybody is noticing the hard work that I put in and stuff, but I still have a lot more work to do.”

Kareem Hunt Not Coming Off Injured Reserve This Week

The Browns will not have the services of Kareem Hunt this week, with Stefanski saying that the one-time rushing leader will not be designated for return. Hunt is dealing with a calf injury he suffered against the Cardinals.

Those hoping/wondering about a potential Kareem Hunt return this week – not happening. Kevin Stefanski said today he will not be returning for #Patriots game #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 10, 2021

At the time of the injury, Hunt had 361 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 20 balls for 161 yards.

Chubb is in the running for the rushing title but will have to catch Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 821 yards. Chubb is sitting at 721 in two less games. Titans workhorse back Derrick Henry still remains No. 1 with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he’s out for the rest of the regular season with a foot injury.

Chubb is coming of his best game of the season, rushing for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week, approaching nearly 10 yards per carry.