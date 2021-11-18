Pair of All-Pro Quarterbacks ‘Options’ for Browns Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make about Baker Mayfield and NFL insider Jay Glazer doesn’t think the team is sold on the former No. 1 overall pick going forward.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, Glazer hinted that the Browns will evaluate their options next year, which would include veteran All-Pro quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

“I think the Browns, at the end of the year, are gonna look at all of their options,” Glazer told the former Colts punter. “It’s kind of a sticky situation right cause sometimes they look at him and they’re like ‘OK we can win with this guy, he can be our guy,’ but there will be a lot of veteran [quarterbacks] who will perhaps be up for grabs in the offseason.”

"I think the Cleveland Browns are gonna look at all the QB options that are available this offseason.. they are a winning football team with Baker Mayfield though" ~@JayGlazer #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/c2JPnrc3zO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2021

That’s when Glazer laid out that both Rodgers and Wilson have not been overjoyed with their situations and could be available in the offseason, depending on how their years unfold. The Packers are a surefire contender in the NFC, while the Seahawks have stumbled to a 3-6 record with Wilson missing time.

Still Hope for Mayfield With Browns

That’s not to say all hope is lost for Mayfield in Cleveland. The Browns have picked up his fifth-year option, which means he’s locked in for next season. However, a bevy of injuries has really hampered the team’s ability to see how far he’s come in Year 4, so they’ll have to weigh their options carefully.

“When [the Browns] are looking at it and they see who’s available, what guys they can get in a trade, what guys they can get in the draft and they think Baker is the better option long-term then they gotta go long-term with him,” Glazer said.

Mayfield has passed for 1,990 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. While Mayfield’s play has fluctuated, so have has the Browns as a whole, with the team sitting at 5-5. When he’s been asked about his long-term future in Cleveland, Mayfield has continued to go back to one thing — winning.

“I’m worried about winning. The rest will take care of itself,” Mayfield told reporters in August. “I don’t have a timeline on it.”

Glazer: Beckham Wanted to go to Rams For a ‘Long Time’

Glazer also weighed in on some other Browns drama involving Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the team earlier this month. Glazer revealed that Beckham wanted a trade to Los Angeles almost immediately after arriving in Cleveland.

“The other teams were courting Odell. Odell wanted to go to L.A. the whole time,” Glazer said. “Odell looked at it like who didn’t care if he was going to make the league minimum [salary] because he’s going to make more money off the field in L.A. than he would on the field somewhere else.

"Odell wanted to go to LA the whole time.. even after he got traded to the Browns he told me wanted to get to the Rams" ~@JayGlazer#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Scg9Y7ED6D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2021

“Odell’s been trying to go to the Rams for a long time. Even after he got traded to the Browns, I remember talking to him and he’s like, ‘Dude, you’ve gotta help me get traded to the Rams.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, it doesn’t work like that, bro. You can’t get traded twice in four days.'”

Beckham is now in Los Angeles and Mayfield remains in Cleveland, but we’ll see how everything unfolds.