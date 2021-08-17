Browns Place Veteran Wide Receiver on Injured Reserve

Veteran wide receiver Ryan Switzer was one of two players the Cleveland Browns placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Switzer was placed on IR with a foot injury, although he played the majority of Saturday’s preseason game against Jacksonville, catching a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Switzer played his college ball at North Carolina and was a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017. He bounced around and spent time on the Raiders practice squad before becoming a contributor with the Steelers in 2018 and ‘19.

Switzer has recorded 50 catches for 321 yards and 1 touchdown in his career, but his real value comes as a return man. He made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team as a return man in 2017 and has a returned punt for a TD on his resume. He averages 8 yards per punt return and 21.8 per kick return.

Switzer signed with the Browns’ practice squad last year but has yet to get on the field for a regular-season game. He would have likely been a practice squad player, with the Browns deep at both wide receiver and in the return game.

Browns Officially Place TE Stephen Carlson on IR

Stephen Carlson was the other player the Browns placed on IR. Carlson was having a strong training camp and likely would have made the 53-man roster as the team’s fourth tight end, behind David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant.

Carlson has played in 25 games as a pro, all with the Browns. He appeared in all 16 games last season, including two starts. He finished third on the team with nine special teams tackles and added one reception for 11 yards.

With the top three tight ends locked in, the Browns will look to either Jordan Franks

or Connor Davis to fill Carlson’s spot on the depth chart. The Browns could also opt to keep just three tight ends on the active roster, although that’d be risky considering how often they use multiple tight ends.

The Browns also waived guard Cordel Iwuagwu and linebacker Montrel Meander. Cornerback Kiondre Thomas was waived with a injury designation.

Browns Optimistic About Health of Banged Up Players

The Browns did not suit up the majority of their starters for the first preseason game, which was by design. However, multiple key players are dealing with injuries, including:

Anthony Schwartz (hamstring); Grant Delpit (hamstring); Sheldrick Redwine (ankle); Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring); M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring); LB Tony Fields II (foot); Malik McDowell (rib); Alexander Hollins (hamstring); and Myles Garrett (hamstring.

“A lot of those guys are really close and I am optimistic about it, but I want to get to Tuesday to see exactly where everybody is,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I am optimistic that we will get some guys back.”

The Browns face the Giants on Sunday in what will likely be the most important preseason game when it comes to starters seeing action. Cleveland wraps up its preseason slate against the Falcons.

