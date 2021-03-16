Browns Linked to Seahawks Pro Bowl Defender

The Cleveland Browns could add another big name to the secondary in former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

The report comes via Josina Anderson, who reported that the Browns are keeping their eyes on Griffin and the market for him.

“My understanding is the Browns are keeping an eye on CB Shaquill Griffin and his market,” Anderson tweeted. “Everything is about the price. Teams and players.”

My understanding is the #Browns are keeping an eye on CB Shaquill Griffin and his market. Everything is about the price. Teams and players… — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2021

Griffin — a third-round pick in 2017 — made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and is coming off a year where he nabbed a career-high three interceptions. Griffin has been in talks with the Seahawks about returning but it’s been reported the sides are far apart in terms of money.

“The Seahawks would love to have him back,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo Garafolo reported on Monday. “But they’ve had some discussions and are not in the same ballpark on money right now. So Griffin is going to go to the market and see what’s available there and Seattle is saying ‘hey keep us in the loop, because we’d be interested in having you back at a certain number.’”

From @gmfb on the free agent CB market. William Jackson, Patrick Peterson and Shaquill Griffin are among the top available but the second tier of players at the position should get good money as well. A guy who might surprise with a very good deal: #Chargers CB Michael Davis. pic.twitter.com/EPBiQma6su — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

If Cleveland is interested, maybe Griffin is not getting the number he desires from teams around the league and is hoping to swoop in and grab him at a lower price.

Browns Expect Greedy Williams Back at Full Health Next Season

The Browns have two young cornerbacks they like in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams but would welcome the services of Griffin as Williams works his way back from miss an entire season due to injury.

The Browns selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 draft. He was considered a first-round talent but dropped due to concerns about tackling. He’s mostly dispelled that criticism early on in his NFL career and proved to be a key piece of the defense. Williams was named the starter in training camp as a rookie and started in all 12 games he played in. He recorded 47 combined tackles and two passes defended.

“I’ll be the better Greedy,” Williams told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com in an extensive piece talking about the injury, which was damage to the axillary nerve in his shoulder. “[The injury] gave me time to have more knowledge of the game, so it wasn’t all bad. I was sitting down taking notes, doing what I do, getting ready for 2021 and shock the world.”

When healthy, Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in football. Last season he played 12 games due to injuries and COVID-19 but was a force when on the field. He ranked 13th in outside coverage grade and was tied for third at the position in forced incompletions (14), per PFF.

Browns Have Already Added to Secondary

Griffin would be the second new addition to the Browns secondary in free agency, with the team already bringing on John Johnson III via free agency.

The Browns brought on the former Los Angeles Rams safety to a deal worth $33.75 million over three years, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Johnson will get $24 million in guaranteed money.

Johnson will join a safety group that includes Ronnie Harrison and second-year safety Grant Delpit, who missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury.

The Browns have other needs on the defensive side of the ball, including at linebacker and at the defensive end spot opposite of Myles Garrett.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Reacts to Browns’ First Free Agent Splash/a>