Browns Sign Former Trash-Talking Defensive Lineman

Sheldon Day once scoffed at the idea of facing the Cleveland Browns, but the former fourth-round pick is now a proud member of the Dawg Pound after they signed him to the practice squad.

The Browns announced the signing of Day, a former Notre Dame standout, on Wednesday, adding some depth to the defensive tackle position.

We've signed DT Sheldon Day to our practice squad Details » https://t.co/LbeJ6Hm1Jx pic.twitter.com/LqIAAzZ9JX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2020

Day is in his fifth season and was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his five-year career, Day has seen action in 60 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), San Francisco 49ers (2017-19) and, most recently the Indianapolis Colts (2020).

Day was featured in the Colts’ schedule release video this season and announced that Indianapolis would be facing the Browns in Week 5 — a game the Browns would win 32-23. Day appeared to scoff at the idea of facing Cleveland, which caught the attention of linebacker Mack Wilson.

Colts 2020 Schedule Release Video (feat. Social Distancing) pic.twitter.com/Xy0F7ZK4T4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 7, 2020

Day has tallied 55 total tackles (39 solo), six sacks and five pass breakups. In four games played this season, Day collected two tackles.

Browns Dealing With More Positive COVID Tests

Kevin Stefanski: "We have to do everything in our power to win this week."Kevin Stefanski addressed the media via Zoom on December 30, 2020. Kevin discussed adapting to sudden changes in availability and practices, getting Wyatt Teller back, improving ball security, and the challenges going into this critical matchup with the Steelers. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-12-30T17:33:51Z

The Browns have received more bad news this week, with multiple players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant, as well as safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph, were added on Tuesday. Bryant and Joesph are expected to be available on Sunday, but Sendejo is not.

On Wednesday the team announced they were closing their facilities due to a positive test.

“This morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player and staff member have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a release. “The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place to identify any high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to work remotely and follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community is our highest priority.”

Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. pic.twitter.com/e3Lae3eS5G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2020

The Browns had their meetings virtually on Wednesday and are still hoping they are able to get out on the field later in the day, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns Face Win-And-In Situation Against Steelers

The Browns played their Week 16 matchup against the Jets down their top four wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols, but can’t afford the same situation this week. Cleveland has a chance to break a playoff drought that dates back to 2002 with a victory against the Steelers on Sunday. If not, they’ll need some help to get into the postseason. Here are how the Browns could lock up a playoff berth:

Browns win OR

Colts loss OR

Titans loss AND Dolphins win or tie AND Ravens win or tie OR

Browns tie AND Ravens loss OR

Browns tie AND Dolphins loss OR

Browns tie AND Titans loss OR

Browns tie AND Colts loss OR

Browns tie AND Titans tie AND Ravens win AND Dolphins win

The Browns are currently 10-point favorites for the matchup, per Odds Shark. It’s the first time Cleveland is a double-digit against a winning team in 52 years.

READ NEXT: Browns TE David Njoku Puts Steelers on Notice With Post