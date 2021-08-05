Browns Tryout Former Texas Tech Defender Amid Injury Issues

The Cleveland Browns worked out former Texas Tech safety Thomas Leggett on Thursday, a sign that the team would like to add some depth to the position with some injury issues sprouting up during training camp.

Leggett played in 32 games over his college career with the Red Raiders, notching 88 tackles, six pass breakups and two sacks.

Safeties Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine are currently dealing with injuries and have been sidelined for multiple practices. Second-year safety Grant Delpit is coming off a ruptured Achilles and is on a snap count. If the team likes what they see from Leggett, he could get some valuable reps during the preseason.

The Browns open preseason play on August 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the team still has hope that they can get healthy by then. However, knowing who is available and what they bring to the table is important in case they need to make a move.

Browns Being ‘Extra Cautious’ With Ronnie Harrison

Harrison is penciled into the starting strong safety spot for the Browns alongside John Johnson III and has been impressive early on in camp after starting seven games last season. He notched 38 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

The Browns are not pushing Harrison to get back on the field and will be “extra cautious” with the injury, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported. The Browns have been somewhat vague on Harrison’s status going forward.