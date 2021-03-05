Browns QB Baker Mayfield Takes Playful Jab at Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield found himself in the crosshairs of an old adversary in Colin Cowherd after claiming he saw a UFO on Wednesday night while driving home from dinner with his wife Emily.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner,” Mayfield wrote late Wednesday. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it. Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Cowherd has found a way to criticize Mayfield at every turn during his career, dating back to his college days. The UFO sighting was another excuse for the radio host to rip on the former No. 1 overall pick.

“The other big piece of news in the AFC North is last night on Twitter, Baker Mayfield said he saw a UFO,” Cowherd said. “He went out with his beautiful wife, I’m sure they had some margaritas — Austin, Texas, is a fun town. And on Twitter, Baker Mayfield announced, ‘I just saw a UFO diving down near Lake Travis.’

“To that, I would say I prefer of all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks, I want to know your arm, are you good pre-snap? Are you mobile? The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my not top 10 qualifications — Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it, but in fairness, Aaron Rodgers also admits he’s seen a UFO and he did win a Super Bowl.”

Tom Brady Comes to Baker Mayfield’s Defense

The take is so outlandish it seems like it could be made up, but Cowherd is just that infatuated Mayfield, continually finding ways to trash him. Mayfield did get some backup, however, with Tom Brady stepping in and countering Cowherd.

“How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?” the five-time Super Bowl MVP wrote in response on Twitter.

Mayfield had a playful response for Brady after he chimed in.

“At your age you’ve probably seen a bunch,” Mayfield tweeted at Brady, who is 18 years his elder.

Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield Have Interacted on Social Media in Past

Brady and Mayfield have interacted quite a bit on social media. One of the most notable exchanges came when Mayfield was hosting a camp and was prompted by a comment asking how many kids he could take on in a fight if they were to flip on him and attack.

“Which age group? As a general thought, I say at least 50+,” Mayfield responded.

Brady quickly weighed in as well, writing: “You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time.”

You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time. https://t.co/9rEr4Cnzl1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 3, 2019

It’s a bit of a morbid topic, but the two QBs were obviously joking around. Mayfield and Brady were also sitting together NFL 100 anniversary commercial and were seen conversing at the Kentucky Derby in 2019.

