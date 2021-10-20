Proposed Trade Has Browns Landing Saints Veteran QB

Baker Mayfield is banged up and the Cleveland Browns could be in the market for another quarterback if things get worse for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield is out with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that he initially suffered in Week 2 while trying to make a tackle on an interception. The injury worsened this weekend against the Cardinals, popping out twice.

Mayfield has been battling to get on the field but there are some questions about how resilient he can be the rest of the year with the injured shoulder, especially considering how many shots quarterbacks can take during a game.

In Mayfield’s absence, the Browns will turn to veteran Case Keenum to take the reins under center, with former 49ers QB Nick Mullens serving as the team’s backup.

However, Bleacher Report pitched the Browns as a potential landing spot for New Orleans Saints backup Trevor Siemian. The Texans, Washington Football Team and Seahawks were also listed as potential suitors. Here’s what they had to say about the trade idea:

While New Orleans Saints backup Trevor Siemian might not be a first-choice replacement option, teams could do worse—and he could, at the very least, help fill a vacancy on the depth chart. Siemian has plenty of backup experience to go with a 13-12 starting record. He also doesn’t have a defined future in New Orleans with Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and rookie Ian Book on the roster.

Browns Have Expressed Confidence in Backup QBs

The Browns are fortunate to have a veteran backup to turn to in Keenum who has heaps of starting experience in the NFL. Keenum went 1-7 in his most recent set of starts with Washington, passing for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Keenum started 30 games over his previous two seasons before landing in Washington with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. In 2017, he went 11-3 with Minnesota, helping lead the team to the NFC championship game.

“I honestly have a ton of confidence in all of our backups. I really do. I think these guys stay ready so they do not have to get ready. I think they do a great job in the meeting rooms and on the practice field,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday, October 20. “Specifically to Case, he is a pro. He will be ready if we need him, and that is no different than a lot of these guys.”

Mullens has been on the practice squad but is capable as well. Mullens started 16 games with the 49ers from 2018 to 2020, notching an 87.2 career passer rating. He’s 2-6 as a starter with 2437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Having those two available makes any kind of trade for a quarterback unlikely for the Browns, although things could change depending on injuries and how things go on the field.

D’Ernest Johnson Take on Starting Role for Browns





Play



D'Ernest Johnson: "We just need to go out there and execute and do our jobs" D'Ernest Johnson addresses the media before practice on October 19th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-10-19T16:24:54Z

It’s not just at the quarterback position where the Browns are banged up. Cleveland is missing both starting running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as well. The team will turn to D’Ernest Johnson as the starting running back, with rookie Demetric Felton sprinkled in as a change of pace back.

Johnson has just three attempts for 11 yards this season. Prior to this year, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards during his career in Cleveland, also playing a role returning the ball on special teams.

Johnson was believed to be on the roster bubble after camp but earned a spot. He’s had some good examples to learn from in Chubb and Hunt, the league’s most explosive backfield duo.

“I have learned a lot. Those guys are two of the best backs in the league,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, October 19. “They run very hard. They do a lot of great things. It is always great to sit behind them, learn and pick out different things that you can bring to your table.”

READ NEXT: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Dealing With Additional Injury: Report