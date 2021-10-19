Broncos LB Von Miller Calls Out Browns in Epic Rant

Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller doesn’t know who he’ll be lining up across from on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. And frankly, the eight-time Pro Bowler doesn’t care.

Miller called out the Browns in an epic rant on Tuesday, promising at least a few sacks and a win.

“I’m going to have a great game. I’m going to go out there, and going to have to play well and get a couple sacks,” Miller told reporters on Tuesday, October 19. “And if I do that then we will win…If I can play well and I can get sacks and I can find a way to disrupt the game, we’ll win. The pressure is on me to play well.

“I don’t know who the tackle is that I’m going against, but I’mma kill him. I’mma kill him. And the other guy too, on the other side. I’m going to play extremely well and make plays for my team. I’m going to set us up and win this game for sure.”





Browns Offensive Tackle Situation in Flux

The Browns tackle situation is currently in flux, with starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin both sitting out last game. Cleveland called upon unheralded backups Blake Hance and James Hudson III.

Hudson logged a Pro Football Focus grade of 47.3 against the Cardinals last week, allowing three pressures. Hance notched a grade of 65.0, with one hit allowed and three pressures. The status of Wills and Conklin on the short week is still to be determined. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, they did not practice on Tuesday but did some work on the side.

“Jack and Jed, they did some work already today. I am going to hold them out of the practice today, but they did some good work already today,” Stefanski said. “I am not ruling them out.”

Protecting Baker Mayfield More Important Than Ever

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder but is gutting through it to play on the short week after being knocked around against the Cardinals. Mayfield was hit by Cardinals pass-rusher JJ Watt while trying to escape pressure, reaggravating the injury.

Mayfield is determined to play on Thursday, a stance he shared with reporters on Tuesday.

“I think that sets the tone,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, if I was in a physical state where I was not able to play to the best of my abilities and I was hurting the team, I would not do that because I care about winning, and I want to give this team the best position to do that. I want to be out there. I want to get healthy. I want to deal with it. That is just what it is about.”

The key to Mayfield being able to make it through this year — and to stay healthy down the line — is to stop taking unnecessary hits, by either sliding or getting out of bounds.

“I just think I have to be more conscious on any scramble drills or not taking extra shots that are unnecessary,” Mayfield said. “Just protecting myself for longevity-wise of my career.”

