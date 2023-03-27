Cleveland Browns Won’t ‘Rule Out’ Adding Another Receiver: Report

Despite the Cleveland Browns having recently signed Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin, a new report from Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot says that they haven’t ruled out adding another receiver.

Mary Kay Cabot Says the Browns Still May ‘Trade’ For a Receiver

In Cabot’s March 26 mailbag column, the reporter was asked if it’s “safe to say” the Browns “are done exploring talent” at the wide receiver position or if they might still draft a receiver or sign a veteran free agent.

Cabot said that the Browns’ front office hasn’t “rule[d] out” that possibility.

“The Browns are pretty well set at receiver right now, but it doesn’t rule out them adding for depth in the draft, a trade or the late waves of free agency,” writes Cabot.

She went on to say that Moore and Goodwin definitely give the Browns some speed at the position and that the team has “some good, development receivers in the pipeline for the next several years.”

Cabot also said that she thinks signing Moore was probably the “biggest move” the Browns made this offseason because of his potential with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“If the Browns can maximize his potential with Deshaun Watson, he can make an enormous impact this season. He’s already got two years of experience to build on — but with five different quarterbacks. When he gets his chemistry down with Watson, his career and production can take off,” writes Cabot.

What’s interesting about Cabot saying the Browns haven’t ruled out acquiring another wide receiver is that in addition to Moore and Goodwin, they also have Donovan Peoples-Jones, Amari Cooper and a number of other receivers on the roster, including David Bell and Anthony Schwartz. But as ESPN Cleveland writer Brad Stainbrook wrote on Twitter after Goodwin was signed, “Not a good sign, at all, for a player like Anthony Schwartz.”

Elijah Moore is ‘Super Excited’ to be Playing With a ‘Legit Quarterback’ Like Deshaun Watson

In his official press conference after his signing, Moore said that he has already spoken with Watson and he is “super excited” to be playing with a “legit quarterback” of Watson’s talent.

“I spoke to [Watson] yesterday. I am super excited. He is a legit quarterback. He is someone who has been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody around the league. They talk really highly about him here, and they believe in him. With him being my quarterback, I believe in him, too. I am grateful to be one of his guys,” said Moore, adding, “I am super excited to play the role that they want me to play. Talking with the coaches and everything, I feel like we are on the same page. I am just grateful to be here.”

Moore did not hide the fact that he was unhappy at the New York Jets and even requested a trade in October, which is when the Browns were initially looking at acquiring him. General manager Andrew Berry confirmed that in an interview with Cabot on March 26, adding that the Jets “were pretty adamant that they weren’t looking to move him” at that time.

Berry added, “We feel very good about Elijah. Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

Cleveland took on Moore’s four-year contract with the Jets that has two years remaining on it; they’ll pay him just under $1.5 million in 2023 and $1.88 million in 2024, then in 2025 he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. To acquire Moore, the Browns traded their second-round draft pick, No. 42 overall, for Moore and the Jets’ third-round draft pick, which is 74th overall.

Moore will face his old team sometime this season at home in Cleveland, according to the list of opponents that was released in January. No dates or times have been set yet.