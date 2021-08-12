Browns Star Expecting to Move on After This Season

The Cleveland Browns have multiple key players to lock up over the next year or so, including stellar offensive guard Wyatt Teller.

While more prominent names like Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward have received the majority of attention this offseason, Teller is a key piece for the Browns up front, establishing himself as one of the premier players at his position in the league.

Teller is in the last year of his contract, and while he’d love to stay in Cleveland, he’s realistic about those prospects.

“We have such a good team — all the money can’t go around. It’s just impossible,” Teller told reporters on Wednesday. “So I think that understanding that is huge to the business side.

“I love Cleveland,” he added. “I love the fans, I love the city. That’s the personal, business side.”

Teller Looking to Improve His Game





Play



Wyatt Teller: "There's a lot of guys out here who are tough and they show it everyday" Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller addresses the media before practice on August 11th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-08-11T18:31:48Z

Teller turned out to be a major steal for former Browns general manager John Dorsey, trading just a fifth- and a sixth-round pick to Buffalo for him prior to the 2019 season. Teller has started 20 of 26 games since, grading out as one of the top interior linemen in the league, being named a second-team All-Pro last year.

He finished the year with a 92.9 grade from Pro Football Focus — tops among right guards. He didn’t take that rating too seriously, knowing how quickly stocks can rise and fall in the NFL.

“You do something good, and you are the best in the world. You do something bad, and you are the worst in the world,” Teller said. “You kind of have to take it with a grain of salt. It is a nice thing, but at the end of the day, I have not played a single snap yet. I have to keep going and do better this year, stay healthy and a lot of things that I have to work on.”

Teller Wants to Cash In While He Can

Teller reiterated his love for Cleveland, but is unlikely to take any kind of hometown discount if more money is available elsewhere. Teller was just a fifth-round pick and earned just under $3 million so far in his career, but could easily find himself among the top paid guards in the league if he turns in another stellar year.

Cowboys guard Zach Martin is currently the highest-paid guard, having signed a six-year, $84 million deal in 2018 that pays him $14 million annually. Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff collected a big payday this offseason, although it was only for one year. He’ll be paid over $18 million for his services.

In a highly physical position on the offensive line, tomorrow is never promised and injuries can derail careers. Teller feels he needs to cash in now to make the most of his career.

“The personal side, I love Coach (Kevin) Stefanski, I love AB (Berry) and I love my teammates, but there’s also the business side,” Teller said. “I want to make the most that I can because really we make this money for a short amount of time and 80 percent of the league is bankrupt after five years. So do it smart, get what you deserve, get what you earn and the rest can go down as history.”

READ NEXT: Browns Make Unexpected Announcement Regarding Baker Mayfield