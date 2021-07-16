Browns Trade Starter for All-Pro Defender In Proposed Deal

The Cleveland Browns have had a big offseason and they might not be done yet, with the AFC North powerhouse being named as a potential landing spot for All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard is not in a good place with the Dolphins, with the sides hitting a stalemate in terms of his compensation. Howard has led the league in interceptions in 2018 and 2020 and feels like he deserves more than the $12.1 million he’s owed next year. What doesn’t help is that fellow Dolphins CB Byron Jones ($16.1 million) is owed more next season, despite not playing at a Pro Bowl level.

Howard was a holdout for the Dolphins mandatory minicamp and the situation appears to be hitting a breaking point.

“It’s pretty clear this is a contract situation, which we’ve talked about internally,” head coach Brian Flores told reporters last month. “X is a little bit of a unique situation. He was extended and now we’re talking about a potential renegotiation after one year. Those turn into longer conversations. We understand that. We’ve obviously had a lot of talks and conversations about that and we’ll continue to have those and keep them internal, but it’s a very unique conversation.”

Proposed Deal Sends Greedy Williams to Dolphins

Bleacher Report broke down potential landing spots for Howard, the Browns were named as a team that could make a move. The remaining cap space the team has available and a talented young piece in Greedy Williams as a potential centerpiece of a trade were highlighted as reasons the Browns could get a deal done.

The proposed package would be: 2022 second and fourth-round draft picks and Williams for Howard.

The Browns selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 draft. He was considered to be a first-round talent, but the LSU product dropped due to concerns about tackling. He’s mostly dispelled that criticism early on in his NFL career and proved to be a key piece of the defense, starting all 12 games he’s appeared in.

However, Williams — who is only 23 — missed all of last season with severe damage to the axillary nerve in his shoulder. He suffered the injury in training camp.

Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski had to say about a possible deal:

The Browns spent much of last season in Cover 4 because they didn’t have the defensive backs capable of playing more aggressive schemes. Injuries and a lack of depth played significant roles in their bend-and-eventually-break pass defense. Williams could entice the Dolphins. Injury aside, the 2019 second-round draft pick is only 23. He presents starting potential to replace Howard.

General manager Andrew Berry has aggressively acquired talent over his tenure with the Browns and bolstered the secondary this offseason through the draft and free agency. The cornerback spot opposite of Denzel Ward will be one of the most interesting position battles to watch in training camp, with Williams going up against first-round rookie Greg Newsome.

There’s a chance Newsome could take over a starting role before the start of the season, although Williams will be given every chance to hang on to the spot he earned as a rookie. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has praised Williams for working his way back from what was a tough injust both mentally and physically.

“It told me a ton about him. Like anybody going through an injury, he had some tough moments there, but when he was in this building, he had a smile on his face and he worked really hard in that training room I can tell you, we are all really excited to see him out on the field going through drills,” Stefanski said. “To watch somebody rehab like he did, we are excited about where he is going. He has some more work to do, but to see him back on the field and see No. 26 working is great.”

As the Browns learned last year with Williams and Ward both missing time, depth is a blessing during the long NFL season. Howard is an enticing target, but with contract extensions coming up for a bevy of important players — including Ward, quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb — the Browns should stick with the cornerback corps they currently have.

