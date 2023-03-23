Nets Big Man Calls Out Cavaliers: ‘We’ll Take Care of Them’

Nic Claxton is not worried if his Brooklyn Nets face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
It was reported by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that the Cavs would like to see the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, viewing it as their easiest route to the next round.
“No one inside the organization would say this publicly — and they shouldn’t. But multiple people I’ve spoken to recently are privately hoping for a Brooklyn matchup. It’s easy to understand why,” Fedor answered in his latest Q&A column. “Even though the Cavs, with home-court advantage, would likely be capable of competing — and possibly winning — a seven-game series against any of the teams currently behind them in the standings, the Nets would be Cleveland’s easiest path out of round one.”
It’s a matchup that is possible but probably unlikely. The Cavaliers are the No. 4 seed with eight games remaining on their schedule, trailing the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers by four games. The Nets are in sixth place and face an uphill battle to move up, as they trail the fifth-seed New York Knicks by a pair of games. They’re also on a four-game losing streak.
But if the star aligned and the teams were to square off, Claxton would welcome the matchup against Cleveland.
“I heard something like that, too. I don’t know if they think it’s sweet, but we’ll match up with anybody,” Claxton said. “We just try to take it game by game, win as many games as we can, and get as high a seed as possible. If that’s our matchup, then we’ll take care of it.”
“We haven’t done anything. The only thing is we have solidified the fourth spot for like three games. We lose three in a row and we’re not there anymore,” Mitchell said in early March. “We have a long way to go as far as proving ourselves correct. I wouldn’t say proving people wrong. I would say more about proving ourselves correct about who we can be.”