Cavs Guard Named Offseason ‘Flight Risk’ After Trade Chatter

The Cleveland Cavaliers decided to hang on to Caris LeVert at the trade deadline but his future with the team is still a significant question.

LeVert is playing a key role off Cleveland’s bench, averaging 30.5 minutes per game. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

While LeVert was a solid pickup for the Cavs ahead of last year’s trade deadline, he’s been less effective since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell. Bleacher Report dubbed LeVert — who will be a free agent this offseason — as the team’s biggest “flight risk.”

“Though his shot creation makes him an important part of Cleveland’s bench unit (26 starts in 55 games), LeVert has had larger roles at previous stops and would be higher in the offensive pecking order playing someplace that didn’t already have Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell ensconced as top options,” B/R’s Grant Hughes wrote.

“If LeVert’s defense were stouter, or if he were a high-volume 40 percent three-point shooter, the Cavs might be willing to spend lavishly (using his Bird rights) to keep him in free agency. But the need for a pure three-and-D wing in the middle of Cleveland’s starting and closing lineups remains pressing, and we have enough information to conclude LeVert isn’t quite that kind of player.”

LeVert Has Bought Into Role With Cavs

LeVert could certainly have a larger role in an offense somewhere else, likely as a starter. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and has proven throughout his career that he can put up numbers. However, he’s embraced being called on to different types of things with the Cavs, making the most of his time on the court.

“I knew as soon as we made the trade for Donovan, it was gonna be a different type of role for me. But I’ve always kinda been a player to do it all,” LeVert told Basketball News on February 16. “I think just this year, it’s been a lot different just because I’m not necessarily on the ball as much. So the other parts of my game are gonna show a little bit more.

“It’s something that is definitely uncomfortable at times just because I’ve always kinda just been that (go-to scoring option). That’s been my role on a lot of teams. So I just try to put it all on the defensive end of the ball, make the effort plays, make the energy plays and try to win. Make winning plays.”

LeVert Happy to Stay Put in Cleveland

LeVert heard his name floated a lot at the deadline due to his valuable expiring contract. But the Cavs ultimately decided to stand pat, not seeing any clear upgrade in exchange for LeVert. He was happy to stay put.

“It’s cool to, I guess, have a home for the rest of the season, not have to pack up and go somewhere else,” LeVert said. “I’ve done that the past two seasons. It’s very stressful to do that and hectic, so it’s cool to be with this group and finish the season out and see how far we can go.

“The vibes are pretty high. Winning does that. You know, you win a lot of games… we’re around each other, sh**, more than we are with our families. So obviously, you’re gonna get really close to a group when you win a lot of games.”

The Cavs exited the All-Star break with a 38-23 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.