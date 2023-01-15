Hypothetical Cavaliers Swap of LeBron James for Evan Mobley Backed by Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a core of young talent that should keep them among the contenders in the NBA for the foreseeable future. But would the team trade away some of their youth and potential for a shot to win now by landing LeBron James?

The idea of swapping second-year big man Evan Mobley for James was recently discussed on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and The Athletic senior NBA writer Joe Vardon thinks it’s a move the Cavaliers should consider.

“I think I would,” Vardon said. “Having lived the championship year and then in 2019 I covered the Raptors run through the Finals. I have become a firm believer that if you have a shot, take it. I would rather win one more now and walk away from whatever Evan Mobley gives you.”

As was later noted in the segment, the idea of that kind of move coming to fruition this season is not realistic. The premier reason is that James cannot be traded until the offseason because of when he signed his extension with the Lakers.

Other players meeting the criteria include Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James Has Talked About Return to Cleveland Previously

While this year is out of the question, it could be something the Cavs at least entertain in the offseason if they come short of their goals this year.

For James, his future could be in flux if the Lakers don’t turn things around in a big way. They’ve started to play better of late but still are the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference and Anthony Davis’ future is uncertain as he deals with a serious foot injury.

Going back to Cleveland wouldn’t be out of left field for James, who has spent two different stints with the Cavs. He was drafted by the Cavaliers No. 1 overall in 2003, establishing himself as a superstar and leading the Cavs deep into the postseason multiple times. After some time with the Miami Heat, James returned and led the way as Cleveland won the title in 2016.

During last year’s All-Star Game, James discussed a potential return to Cleveland.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told The Athletic. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

Cavs Pleased With Mobley’s Progression

The Cavs drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and saw some significant upside for the lengthy big man. Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through 41 games this season — which is right on par with what he did as a rookie. He’s logging 33.8 minutes and is taking 10.5 field goals per game.

While he still hasn’t blossomed into an offensive force, his two-way effort and commitment to winning is something the Cavs appreciate.

“What we try to do — and we’ll see how it pans out here — is it’s not about as much individual development; it’s about how much can you impact winning?” Bickerstaff told The Athletic. “And we spent a ton of time working on skills and all that stuff, don’t get me wrong. When Evan’s on the floor, how does he impact winning? And he’s a winner by nature.”

The Cavs have been involved in various trade rumors ahead of the February 9 deadline but the majority of the proposed deals would see Cleveland parting ways with Caris LeVert. Unless a certified superstar is on the line, it would be common sense to think Mobley is untouchable.