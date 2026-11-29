Questions have swirled throughout the season about whether Deion Sanders would survive the year as Colorado’s coach and whether he’d be brought back for another season.

The seat appeared to be red-hot heading into the Buffs’ final regular-season game, with a third losing record in four seasons already guaranteed for Coach Prime and Colorado.

Colorado’s Impressive Regular Season Finale

However, Colorado finished the regular season on a high note, defeating UCF 47-28 in Boulder. During his postgame interview, Sanders was asked whether he believed he would return as the team’s coach next season.

“I don’t think about that, man. I’m too blessed to be stressed,” he said.

During his postgame press conference, Sanders reportedly reflected on his time in Boulder and expressed gratitude while making it clear he hoped to continue leading the program.

“I’d love the opportunity tremendously,” Sanders said during his postgame media availability, according to 247Sports BuffInsider’s Jack Carlough.

Sanders has gone 21-28 in his four seasons at Colorado. His only winning season came in 2024, when the Buffs finished 9-4 behind Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Feldman and Russo Expect Sanders to Return as Coach

On Sunday, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Ralph Russo reported that Sanders is expected to return next season. The two discussed the situation on their podcast, “The Audible.”

“We expect Deion Sanders to remain as the coach at Colorado,” Feldman said. “There was a lot of question leading into this weekend. If you guys hadn’t seen, they blew out UCF and dominated that game. They ran for over 300 yards, and down the stretch, remember, a couple weeks ago, they beat a very good Houston team. They also gave Utah all they could handle and lost 27-24. So I think in the second half of the season, it seemed like when things kind of stabilized with the quarterback situation a little bit, things picked up, and now it feels like there’s a lot more optimism and enthusiasm around there for what’s going on with Deion coming out of this. So we expect him to remain as the head coach, Ralph?”

Russo agreed with Feldman’s assessment and provided additional context about the discussions surrounding Sanders’ future.

“Yeah, it’s a $25 million buyout. I think you had heard that they met extensively — they being Deion, maybe even members of his team, and [Colorado Athletic Director] Fernando Lovo met on Friday. There was some discussion after the game yesterday, I was told by a couple of sources between Fernando Lovo and Deion Sanders to set the stage for maybe a lengthier conversation today. And I think a lot of it stemmed around, will Deion make some changes here, right? The other thing that was really notable, as you said, as you mentioned or alluded to, Bruce, this team kept playing hard for him.”

An official announcement has yet to be made, but all indications point to Sanders getting another season at the helm in Boulder.