India vs England Women T20 Warm-Up Live Score: India Chasing 172

This year’s 2026 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup is two days away from its launch. Today, the last two warm-up matches take place. First up is India vs England, which has featured great performances from Amy Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

While the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup is nothing like the FIFA World Cup, it promises to be an exciting tournament for all cricket fans. While the NBA and NHL are in the final stages of their playoffs, the Women’s World Cup will still be operating long after those sports have crowned champions.

Here are live score updates, weather updates, a full squad list, and where you can watch today’s India vs England warm-up match.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES: India vs England Women T20 Cricket Warm-Up Match

England: 171/6 in 20 overs

India: 0/0 in o overs

*India won the toss and elected to field first.

Weather Stoppage Updates

UPDATE: The skies at Sophia Gardens have brightened up considerably. Play will resume at 4:35 PM IST.

The match had been stopped because of the rain. As stated, play will resume. No update on whether the match will have any revised conditions for completion.

The match will be played in full, no revisions or restrictions.

India vs England: Players and Squads

Here is what the squads look like for the match and the tournament.

England Squad

Charlie Dean (c), Amy Jones (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Flier, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Charis Pavely, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

Where to Watch India vs England Women’s Warm-Up Match

Cricket fans in most territories will be able to watch today’s India vs England match on ICC.tv.