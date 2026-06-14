India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Pakistan Will Chase 171

The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup is in full swing. This year’s tournament features many formidable teams vying to be the World Cup Champion. Today’s India vs Pakistan women’s match features two teams eager to earn that honor, with Smriti Mandhana doing her best to make sure it’s her team.

Elsewhere in the sports world, the New York Knicks have been crowned the NBA Champions for the first time in nearly 60 years. Additionally, the Carolina Hurricanes are on the brink of being the NHL‘s Stanley Cup Champions.

Here is the Birmingham weather forecast, live score, lineups, and details on where to watch India vs Pakistan.

*India has won the toss and will bat first.

IND W vs PAK W Cricket Match: Live Score & Updates

India: 170/6 in 20 overs

Pakistan: 0/0 in o overs

Smriti Mandhana is having a knock to remember. She has had two hits resulting in missed catches. She has the second-most career runs in international T20 cricket matches. She is caught out after scoring 68 runs.

India vs Pakistan: Birmingham Weather Forecast

Today’s match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the same venue as the Bangladesh vs Netherlands match. Suffice to say, the weather forecast looks good for those hoping to see these nations clash in T20 cricket action.

AccuWeather reports that the weather is currently 18 degrees Celsius in Birmingham, England. Additionally, there are 15 km/hr winds with gusts up to 28 km.

However, when India and Pakistan hit the pitch, it should warm up a degree or two, with the wind also calming down. This should create great conditions for both teams to bring their best to the match.

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Cricket Match: Lineups

Here are the potential lineups for today’s India vs Pakistan women’s T20 cricket match. This is the first match of the tournament for both teams.

India Women XI

Smriti Mandhana

Shafali Verma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Richa Ghosh

Deepti Sharma

Arundhati Reddy

Renuka Singh Thakur

Kranti Gaud

Nandani Sharma

Radha Yadav

Pakistan Women XI

Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper)

Gull Feroza

Ayesha Zafar

Aliya Riaz

Fatima Sana (Captain)

Saira Jabeen

Natalia Pervaiz

Tuba Hassan

Sadia Iqbal

Diana Baig

Nashra Sandhu

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan in India, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Canada and the USA

Today’s India vs Pakistan women’s T20 match will be broadcast at 7:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM Mountain Time, 9:30 AM Eastern Time, and 6:20 AM Pacific Time.

Fans across the globe have numerous options for where to watch India vs Pakistan.

In India, there are many streaming and cable options. The JioHotStar app and website are the best options for streaming today’s match. Additionally, if fans want to watch India vs Pakistan on cable, the Star Sports Network offers many options in multiple languages to cater to almost everyone.

Fans in Bangladesh can also turn to JioHotStar and the Star Sports Network. Additionally, Tapmad is available for fans to stream the match.

Willow.tv is the best streaming service for fans in Canada and the USA. However, Fubo can also be used to stream the match.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports. Aside from that cable offering, T20 cricket fans can turn to NOW to stream today’s match.

Depending on where you live, ICC.tv is an option to stream the match for free online.

This match might take place at the beginning of this tournament, but that will not downplay the bitter rivalry between these two nations. Because of this, it will be a match to pay very close attention to.