7 Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals: Save on Clubs & Accessories

This Callaway Strata Men’s Complete Set comes with 12 pieces — nine clubs, two headcovers and a stand bag.

The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) with a large sweet spot ; a 3-wood; a 5-hybrid; cavity back, stainless steel 6, 7, 8, and 9 irons and pitching wedge; and a mallet-style putter. All of the clubs are designed to get you higher launch, more forgiveness, and added distance. The lightweight stand bag comes has five roomy pockets and a comfortable dual strap system.

The Callaway brand doesn’t slap there name on just anything and these clubs are some of the best golf complete sets for beginners.

Also, check out the Callaway Strata Women’s Complete Set and save 20 percent on Cyber Monday.