Top Cowboys Rookie Practices Against Star NFL Wide Receiver [LOOK]

Trevon Diggs can’t yet punch the clock at The Star, thanks to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, so he’s keeping his game sharp outside of the Dallas Cowboys facility.

The Cowboys’ second-round rookie cornerback, as shared on social media, took part in a non-socially-distanced workout with Pittsburgh Steelers ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Below is a photo of Diggs lining up against Smith-Schuster, courtesy of reddit.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Diggs Refresher

Chosen with the No. 51 overall selection in April’s draft, Diggs was a four-year contributor at Alabama from 2016-19. He totaled 43 solo tackles, 17 pass breakups, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown across 48 career games. He broke out in 2019 with three INTs and two defensive scores — a pick-six and fumble-return TD — earning first-team All-SEC honors.

The younger brother of current Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Trevon is a physical specimen at 6-foot-2 with 32.75-inch arms who’s drawn comparisons to former Pro Bowl corner Aqib Talib.

He also spent his formative years rooting on the silver and blue.

“I’ve always been a Dallas Cowboys fan,” Diggs said after being drafted.



Wearing Byron Jones’ old No. 31, Diggs should slide in as a day-one contributor alongside Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and Chidobe Awuzie, who may be converted to safety. The team revamped its cornerback corps this offseason, signing free agent Maurice Canady and using a fifth-round pick on Reggie Robinson after losing Jones to the Miami Dolphins.

Diggs and Smith-Schuster will see each other again during the regular season, as Dallas and Pittsburgh are scheduled to meet Sunday, Nov. 8 at AT&T Stadium.

NFLPA Puts Kibosh on Workouts

The photo of Diggs and Smith-Schuster surfaced Saturday, the same day Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director for the NFL Players Association, recommended against players engaging in on-field training, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases — particularly in Texas.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer said. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

Mayer’s statement came as several NFL players, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, tested positive for the virus. As of this writing, however, the 2020 regular season is still expected to start on time.

READ NEXT: First Look at CeeDee Lamb Running Routes in Cowboys Helmet [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL