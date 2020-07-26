Contract Details Revealed After Cowboys Ink Entire 2020 Rookie Class

Signed, sealed, and delivered to The Star.

The Dallas Cowboys on Saturday put a bow atop its seven-man 2020 NFL draft class, inking second-round cornerback Trevon Diggs, third-round defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, and fifth-round center Tyler Biadasz to their respective rookie deals, the team announced.

First-round wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (four years, $14.01 million; $7.749 million signing bonus), fourth-round defensive back Reggie Robinson (four years, $4.02M; $729,000 SB), fifth-round defensive end Bradlee Anae (four years, $3.53M; $237,772 SB) and seventh-round quarterback Ben DiNucci (four years, $3.39M; $95,148 SB) touched pen to paper earlier in the week.

The rookies were permitted to enter the Cowboys’ facility Saturday for the first time this offseason, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The group was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Friday, per the terms of the league’s revised Collective Bargaining Agreement, amended to combat the pandemic. They’ll undergo daily testing over the next two weeks, Gehlken reported.

Dallas’ veteran and non-injured players will report Tuesday to begin training camp. With no preseason to speak of, they will receive a 21-day acclimation period and several virtual meetings before the first padded practice takes place. They will need to pass two virus tests — on Day 1 and Day 4 — to remain in the building. Strength and conditioning starts Aug. 3.

Per sources, camp timeline in the NFL's proposal … Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.

Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 5-6: Physicals.

Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)

Day 16: Practice starts.

Day 21: First padded practice. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 24, 2020

The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off the 2020 regular season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Diggs Contract Details, Team Outlook

As the No. 51 overall selection, the former Alabama corner signed a four-year, $6.32 million contract with a $2.157 million signing bonus. All rookies are paid in accordance with the NFL’s slotted wage scale.

The younger brother of star Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Trevon is a physical specimen at 6-foot-2 with 32.75-inch arms who’s drawn comparisons to ex-Pro Bowl corner Aqib Talib. Wearing Byron Jones’ old No. 31, Diggs should slide in as a day-one contributor alongside Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and Chidobe Awuzie, who may be converted to safety.

Gallimore Contract Details, Team Outlook

Gallimore, the 82nd overall choice, landed a four-year deal worth $4.7 million, including a $972,696 signing bonus. A Canadian American and teammates with Lamb at Oklahoma, he made 147 combined tackles (67 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles across 46 games from 2016-19. He set career highs last season with 6.5 TFLs and four sacks, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Gallimore will help replace 2019 sack leader Robert Quinn and starting DT Maliek Collins, both of whom defected in free agency. He should contribute immediately in sub-packages, spelling new DL Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe.

Biadasz Contract Details, Team Outlook

The latest hog molly to emerge from football factory Wisconsin, Biadasz (No. 146) will earn $3.789 million across four years, taking home a $494,000 signing bonus. A highly-decorated collegiate center, he finished as a two-time first-team All-Big selection, a Unanimous All-American, and recipient of the 2019 Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top pivot man.

Biadasz could slot in as the Cowboys’ new starting C, the successor to former perennial Pro Bowler Travis Frederick, who abruptly retired in March. The team also has veteran swing OL Joe Looney in the mix, as well as sophomore Connor McGovern, a 2019 third-round pick.

