Cowboys Reach Final Decision on Acquiring Browns TE David Njoku: Report

David Njoku, according to his agent, is looking to “find a new team at this time.” But that team is not the Dallas Cowboys.

In response to a report which alleged Dallas as a landing spot for the disgruntled Cleveland Browns tight end, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher was updated by two sources who emphatically refuted the rumor.

“Nope. No interest,” one source told Fisher.

The Njoku-to-Cowboys speculation emerged Friday, hours after the former first-round pick requested a trade from the organization, with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirming the demand to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com passed along word the Cowboys “might have interest” in Njoku, indicating they were among multiple suitors. Per Cabot, the Browns apparently want to retain Njoku and thus “would likely want a first-round pick” in return — a non-starter for most teams.

And drummed-up fiction to those in the know.

“That,” another source relayed to Fisher, “sounds like an agent creation.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Predictable Answer

It never made a lick of sense for Jerry Jones to surrender premium capital in exchange for a high-risk, high-reward tight end. This would amount to a luxury move, and it’d send a curious message as the front office works to nail down quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term, perhaps record-setting pact.

Through three seasons, Njoku has totaled 93 receptions for 1,066 yards (11.5 yards per grab) and nine touchdowns. He logged four scores each in 2017 and 2018 before a broken wrist ruined his 2019 campaign, limiting him to four games and five catches. He’s shown promising flashes, but injuries and inconsistencies have prevented the Miami Hurricanes product from realizing his full potential.

From a personnel standpoint, they really don’t need someone like that muddying the depth chart. The Cowboys are legitimately high on breakout candidate TE Blake Jarwin, whom they cemented as Jason Witten’s permanent replacement in the form of a four-year, $24 million extension, with $9.2 million guaranteed.

Dallas also signed ex-Chiefs TE Blake Bell and added rookie undrafted free agent Sean McKeon to go along with Dalton Schultz and Cole Hikutini. Those are enough healthy bodies to complement an offense that features Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup, and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb.

Njoku Linked to Pats

Nothing official, but USA Today’s Isaiah Houde stated his case that Bill Belichick should make a play for the 24-year-old.

He would be the surefire starter and would provide a large and athletic body for the red zone. Njoku would also compliment Newton perfectly as well, who sits with a 6-foot-5 frame. Newton thrives with larger targets and he already has a few on the roster with Asiasi, N’Keal Harry, and Mohamed Sanu. Njoku’s presence would give the Patriots a strong blocker who’s ascending as a pass-catcher.

No way it happens if Cleveland insists on a first-round selection. Some club could be swayed to fork over such gaudy compensation, but it won’t be the club who just stole former MVP QB Cam Newton — in late June — for $550,000 (guaranteed).

READ NEXT: Jeff Heath Explains Reason for Leaving Cowboys, Joining Raiders

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL