Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb Unveils Hype Photo at Cowboys Facility [LOOK]

Say this for CeeDee Lamb: He likes to make an entrance.

After teasing fans last month by running routes in a Cowboys helmet, the first-round rookie wide receiver posted to Instagram a photo of himself, in a Dallas jersey, apparently overlooking The Star’s practice field.

He captioned the photo: “You ready?”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ochocinco Challenge [WATCH]

EA Sports recently released its rookie player ratings for Madden NFL 21 in which Lamb will start his professional career as a 75 overall, with 90 speed, 90 acceleration, and 84 catching ability. His route-running ratings, however, left something to be desired — 77 short and deep, and 78 intermediate.

Much like real life, Lamb needs to polish his craft in that department. And the artist formerly known as Chad Ochocinco wants to help, offering to go step-for-step with the stud Oklahoma product. Friend or foe?

“I’m gonna give you the opportunity to change your ratings before we even get to camp. I’m gonna come out there and I’m gonna play [defensive back],” Johnson said to Lamb. “I’m gonna give you ten routes … and you might catch two balls. I’m only playing man-to-man and I want to make sure you have a quarterback; I want the timing to be perfect. If you can get Dak, I will fly to wherever you guys are. This is based on your rating. Your rating can improve before the season starts, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Lamb seemingly accepted the challenge, saying, “That’s perfect.” The two have only a few weeks to match wits, as Dallas tentatively is scheduled to begin training camp on July 28.

"I'ma give you ten routes and you might catch two balls." Chad Johnson told CeeDee he'd put the clamps on him 😂 (via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/9n0hn9bOB6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 10, 2020

Lamb’s College Coach Provides Explosive Quote

On one hand, revered Oklahoma head coach (and ex-candidate for the Dallas Cowboys‘ vacancy) Lincoln Riley understandably is not happy when his powerhouse Sooners program, which more resembles a football factory, loses an elite talent to the NFL ranks, as is the case on an annual basis.

On the other, he can’t help but marvel at what Lamb did in Norman across three short seasons, and what the No. 17 overall draft pick will do in a big-league stadium near you for the next decade.

“CeeDee was dominant all year,” Riley said last month on The Herd, via 247Sports. “I don’t think there was a corner all year that did much against him. If there were any limitations, it was where the ball fell that night. The guy is an explosive playmaker, he can be a dynamic route runner — how good he is after the catch. He had some success early in his career but he continued to let us coach him very hard. He’s a dynamic player. He’s one of those guys where any scheme you draw up, you don’t have to take him off the field. That versatility, that explosion, you just don’t find that combination very often.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Star Named Team’s Most Overpaid Player Entering 2020

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL