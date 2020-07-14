Cowboys, Dak Prescott Haven’t Negotiated Since Astounding Date: Report

The last time the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott communicated on money matters, the coronavirus was just sweeping across the United States mainland.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott’s agent, Todd France, and the Cowboys have not held meaningful negotiations since March, presumably after the team slapped its quarterback with the $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag.

Hill reported Monday there are “no plans for renewed talks” between the sides as Wednesday’s 3 p.m. CT signing deadline looms.

This was corroborated by ESPN’s Todd Archer, who similarly reported Monday

“there are no scheduled talks” and that “more urgency in getting a deal done” was expected — but not achieved. NFL Network’s Jane Slater also was told “there isn’t a lot of optimism” for Prescott to receive a long-term agreement by the deadline.

On Tuesday, Slater’s colleague, Ian Rapoport, furthered what’s become a popular refrain, that “no further talks are scheduled” with Dak and Dallas “dug in” to their respective positions.

“It can all change with a phone call. But no call is expected,” Rapoport added. “Dak bet on himself last year and it paid off. There are no questions about whether he can handle the pressure of it.”

The Cowboys’ last offer to Prescott, per Hill, was a five-year pact worth over $34 million annually and included $110 million in guarantees.

Total value was never the chief concern so much as length. Prescott prefers a four-year deal, tied to the NFL’s ever-increasing television revenue, while the Cowboys want a five-year commitment, standard for in-house extensions.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Cowboys Concession?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported the front office, led by Jerry and Stephen Jones, is prepared to negotiate until the eleventh hour, “hopeful” that Prescott will accept its proposal. But the club also believes it’s in a “good spot” as the two-time Pro Bowl passer seeks an “almost bulletproof” deal.

“It’s maybe conceding that nothing’s going to get done,” Fowler said, adding, “they’re prepared for him to play under the franchise tag if necessary.”

If nothing changes over the following 22 hours, Prescott will play the 2020 campaign on the franchise tender. In a worst-case scenario, if tagged again next offseason, he would collect another $37.7 million. Meaning he’d clear roughly $71 million before likely testing the free-agent market in 2022 — still only 28 years old.

READ NEXT: ‘Nothing to Get Done’ Between Dak Prescott, Cowboys?

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL