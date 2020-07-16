Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Calls Out Media, Demands ‘Respect on My Name’

Apropos of nothing, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott launched into a lengthy Twitter rant Thursday morning, putting on blast those who sully his game.

The tirade began with a fairly innocuous and inclusive message from the two-time NFL rushing champ.

“There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs,” Elliott tweeted. “We all are talented football players and can ball.”

Then it became personal.

“Check the stats. Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name,” he demanded.



He added: “Women lie. Men lie. The stats don’t. Go do your homework.”

More from Zeke

It’s unclear if Elliott is referring to his ESPN ranking as the league’s 11th-best RB — a ranking he already responded to.

“Very few breakout runs, doesn’t look as strong anymore. Feels like he’s about 60 to 70 percent of what he was,” an anonymous offensive coach said of Elliott.



His counter was legitimate. It’s a stretch to say Elliott isn’t what he once was following a 1,357-yard (fourth-most in the NFL), 12-touchdown (tied for fifth-most) season. He chipped in an additional 54 receptions for 420 yards and two scores.

The three-time Pro Bowler was never a breakout runner a la Christian McCaffrey, with just four career scampers of 40-plus yards, three of which came in his 2016 rookie campaign. Elliott did, however, bust four rushes of at least 20 yards, and 25.91 percent of his 301 attempts (second-most) went for first downs last year. He averaged a respectable 4.5 yards per tote and cut his fumbles in half (3) from 2018.

That spiel about him not being as strong anymore is unequivocally false, as well. Per Pro Football Focus, Elliott recorded a career-high 3.23 yards after contact on each run last year.

“Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD’s with no training camp and now im not the same back,” Elliott tweeted.



Stat Supports Elliott’s Defense

Across 56 career Cowboys appearances, Elliott has logged 1,169 attempts for 5,405 rushing yards and 40 TDs, and 189 catches for 1,619 receiving yards and eight TDs.

According to CBS Sports, he’s just the third player in league history to notch at least 7,000 yards from scrimmage, 40 rush TDs, and 150 receptions through his first four professional seasons, joining Hall-of-Famers Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Coincidentally, this nugget was posted to Twitter around the same time that Zeke put a bow on his rant.

“I do appreciate the standard you guys hold me to though lol. But I promise you no one holds me to a higher standard than myself,” he wrote.

