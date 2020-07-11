Cowboys Players React to NFL Banning Jersey Swaps for 2020 Season

“This totally makes sense…,” tight end Dalton Schultz tweeted, presumably sarcastically.

On top of banning jersey swaps, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, players must socially distance themselves — keeping six feet apart — in postgame interactions, a micro maneuver from the league as it attempts to navigate around the COVID-19 pandemic.

But commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, and other key decision-makers have yet to announce their plan to combat macro obstacles such as how training camp practices are to be conducted, the length of the preseason (two games or none?), and whether fans (limited or not?) are allowed to propagate stadiums this fall, among other burning, unanswered questions.

Former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, who signed with the Dolphins this offseason, expressed vexation toward the collective feet-dragging.

“Frustrating to hear the NFL has yet to address major issues regarding player health + safety with training being 2 weeks away,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “We just want to play football. Make it happen @NFL”

Jones’ message was retweeted by Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith and quote-tweeted by Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who echoed his ex-teammate.

Listen to the man! https://t.co/el35CqcqvB — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) July 10, 2020

The Cowboys, like every club, are scheduled to begin camp July 28. Beyond that, however, nothing is known for certain about how the most unique season in the sport’s history will play out — if it does at all.

