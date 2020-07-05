Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis Gives Telling Remark on New Coaching Staff

Much has been made about Mike McCarthy becoming the new Dallas Cowboys head coach after a decade of Jason Garrett and his associated struggles on the job.

Slipping under the radar, however, was McCarthy’s defensive overhaul. Out went coordinator Rod Marinelli and his sidekick Kris Richard. In came Mike Nolan and, among others, a pair of secondary coaches, Maurice Linguist and former Packers corner Al Harris.

And with them, an important decree.

“They said that everybody has a clean slate,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis told the Cowboys’ official website. “It doesn’t matter how big, tall, how long you’ve been here – it doesn’t matter. If you can play ball, they want to see you in that position to go and compete for that job.”

Entering his age-25 campaign, Lewis is under the microscope as he slides into Byron Jones’ old role as the Cowboys’ CB1. He’s due for a significant uptick in activity after playing just 589 defensive snaps (55 percent) across 16 appearances in 2019, when he notched two interceptions and 51 combined tackles. He’s penciled in as a starter opposite Chidobe Awuzie, whom the team is considering for a move to safety.

Dallas bolstered the secondary in recent months, importing CBs Trevon Diggs, Reggie Robinson and Maurice Canady and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, the replacement for Jeff Heath (who bolted to the Raiders) and presumed bookend to Xavier Woods.

Diggs is a special talent, but he needs to refine his game at the professional level. Robinson, too. Awuzie is more supporting cast than leading star. Canady is a sub-package-type player who could be relegated to special teams work.

For as log-jammed as the depth chart appears, Lewis stands out amongst the rest. This is the opportunity he’s been waiting for, an opportunity caked in inevitable scrutiny and high-pressure responsibilities.

He knows his new bosses are watching, and he’s rising up to the challenge.